Better Collective - Share buyback program completed
On 21 May 2024 Better Collective A/S ("Better Collective" or the "Company") initiated a share buyback program for up to 2.4 mEUR, to be executed during the period from 22 May 2024 to 3 July 2024. As a number of own shares sufficient to cover the Company's share delivery obligations under the AceOdds acquisition has now been acquired, the buy-back program is now completed.
Regulatory release 26/2024
Reference is made to the regulatory release no. 22/2024 "Initiation of Share Buy-Back program of up to 2.4 mEUR related to AceOdds acquisition" published on 21 May 2021.
The following transactions have so far been executed during the period from 29 May 2024 to 3 June 2024:
Date
Number of shares
Average weighted purchase price (DKK per share)
Amount (DKK)
Trading venue
29 May 2024
15,038
159.9832
2,405,827
Nasdaq Copenhagen
30 May 2024
12,315
158.6906
1,954,275
Nasdaq Copenhagen
31 May 2024
12,000
156.4918
1,877,902
Nasdaq Copenhagen
3 June 2024
9,118
155.4327
1,417,235
Nasdaq Copenhagen
Accumulated under the program following above purchases:
48,471
7,655,239
The above transactions have been conducted by ABG Sundal Collier on behalf of the Company.
Immediately following the above purchases, Better Collective holds 102,431 treasury shares corresponding to approximately 0.16% of the outstanding share capital of the Company. However, to cover share delivery obligations relating to the acquisition of AceOdds (see regulatory release 20/2024), the Company will deliver its total holding of treasury shares to the seller of AceOdds in the near future. Following such delivery, Better Collective will not hold any treasury shares.
The total share capital of the Company amounts to nominally EUR 628,995.05 made up of 62,899,505 shares of EUR 0.01 each.
Better Collective will not purchase any further own shares under the buy-back program which is therefore now completed.
The share buy-back program has not been made under or in reliance on the exemption in article 5(1) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 (also referred to as the "Market Abuse Regulation") or the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (also referred to as the "Safe Harbour Regulation").
About Better Collective
Better Collective owns global and national sport media, with a vision to become the leading digital sports media group. We are on a mission to excite sports fans through engaging content and foster passionate communities worldwide. Better Collective's portfolio of digital sports media brands includes; HLTV, FUTBIN, Betarades, Soccernews, Tipsbladet, SvenskaFans, Action Network, Playmaker HQ, VegasInsider, Bolavip and Redgol. The company is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and dual listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO) and Nasdaq Copenhagen (BETCO DKK). To learn more about Better Collective please visit bettercollective.com.
Better Collective A/S is a Denmark-based developer of educational platforms within the iGaming industry. The Companyâs portfolio includes community sites and applications and more than 2000 content sites. Community sites and applications offer a range of functionality catering to the more advanced users. Content sites present in-depth information on specific iGaming areas and appeal to less advanced users. The educational element of portfolio helps users identify iGaming strategies to improve iGaming experience. In addition, iGaming operators have the opportunity to market their brands through sites and applications within portfolio. The Company partners with more than 250 iGaming operators.