Changes in company's own shares Better Collective - Share buyback program completed On 21 May 2024 Better Collective A/S ("Better Collective" or the "Company") initiated a share buyback program for up to 2.4 mEUR, to be executed during the period from 22 May 2024 to 3 July 2024. As a number of own shares sufficient to cover the Company's share delivery obligations under the AceOdds acquisition has now been acquired, the buy-back program is now completed. Regulatory release 26/2024



Reference is made to the regulatory release no. 22/2024 "Initiation of Share Buy-Back program of up to 2.4 mEUR related to AceOdds acquisition" published on 21 May 2021.



The following transactions have so far been executed during the period from 29 May 2024 to 3 June 2024: Date Number of shares Average weighted purchase price

(DKK per share) Amount (DKK) Trading venue 29 May 2024 15,038 159.9832 2,405,827 Nasdaq Copenhagen 30 May 2024 12,315 158.6906 1,954,275 Nasdaq Copenhagen 31 May 2024 12,000 156.4918 1,877,902 Nasdaq Copenhagen 3 June 2024 9,118 155.4327 1,417,235 Nasdaq Copenhagen Accumulated under the program following above purchases: 48,471 7,655,239 The above transactions have been conducted by ABG Sundal Collier on behalf of the Company.



Immediately following the above purchases, Better Collective holds 102,431 treasury shares corresponding to approximately 0.16% of the outstanding share capital of the Company. However, to cover share delivery obligations relating to the acquisition of AceOdds (see regulatory release 20/2024), the Company will deliver its total holding of treasury shares to the seller of AceOdds in the near future. Following such delivery, Better Collective will not hold any treasury shares.



The total share capital of the Company amounts to nominally EUR 628,995.05 made up of 62,899,505 shares of EUR 0.01 each.



Better Collective will not purchase any further own shares under the buy-back program which is therefore now completed.



The share buy-back program has not been made under or in reliance on the exemption in article 5(1) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 (also referred to as the "Market Abuse Regulation") or the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (also referred to as the "Safe Harbour Regulation").

