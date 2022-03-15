Log in
03:01aBetter Collective – Share buyback program
GL
Better Collective – Share buyback program

03/15/2022 | 03:01am EDT
Regulatory Release 12/2022
March 15, 2022


On March 1, 2022, Better Collective A/S initiated a share buyback program for up to EUR 5 million to be executed during the period from March 1, 2022, to April 22, 2022.

The following transactions have been executed under the program during the period from March 8, 2022, to March 14, 2022:

Date Number of sharesAverage weighted purchase price
(SEK per share)		Amount (SEK)
08/03/202220,000134.53002,690,600.00
09/03/20225,000140.8799704,399.50
10/03/202223,000143.38003,297,740.00
11/03/202213,000146.30181,901,923.40
14/03/202216,000148.54742,376,758.40
Accumulated under the program following above purchases:77,000 10,971.421.30

Following the above purchases, Better Collective A/S holds 309,065 treasury shares corresponding to 0.56 % of the outstanding share capital of the company,

Purchases for an amount of EUR 2,613,605 (SEK 27,364,284) remain to be executed under the program.

Contacts

Investor Relations:                  Christina Bastius Thomsen         +45 2363 8844

e-mail:                                        investor@bettercollective.com

  

This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 8:00 a.m. CET on March 15, 2022.

About Better Collective

Better Collective is a global sports betting media group providing platforms that empower and enhance the betting experience for sports fans and iGamers. Aiming to make betting and gambling more entertaining, transparent and fair, Better Collective offers a range of editorial content, bookmaker information, data insights, betting tips, iGaming communities and educational tools. Its portfolio of platforms include bettingexpert.comVegasInsider.comHLTV.org and Action Network. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO). More information at bettercollective.com.

