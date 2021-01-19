Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Better Plant Sciences Inc.    PLNT   CA0877371025

BETTER PLANT SCIENCES INC.

(PLNT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Better Plant Affiliate NeonMind Lists on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

01/19/2021 | 02:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2021) - Better Plant Sciences Inc. (CSE: PLNT) (OTCQB: VEGGF) (FSE: YG3) ("Better Plant") or (the "Company") Is pleased to announce its partially owned subsidiary NeonMind (CSE: NEON) ("NeonMind") has common shares now trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the "FSE") under the symbol "6UF". As a result, NeonMind's common shares are now cross-listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and the FSE. Shares of Better Plant are available on the FSE under the symbol "YG3".

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6377/72301_betterplanta.jpg


Better Plant Affiliate NeonMind Lists on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6377/72301_betterplant.jpg

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world's largest trading centres for securities. With a share in turnover of around 90 per cent, it is the largest of Germany's seven stock exchanges and it is an international trading centre, which is reflected in the structure of its participants. Of the approximately 200 market participants, roughly 50% are from countries other than Germany.

The FSE facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems, allowing it to meet the growing requirements of cross-border trading.

 

About NeonMind Biosciences Inc.

NeonMind is a preclinical psychedelic drug development company. Its first proposed drug candidate involves the administration of psilocybin (a complex organic compound found in psychedelic mushrooms) as a treatment for obesity and related illnesses for which NeonMind is conducting a preclinical trial at the University of British Columbia. NeonMind has filed five U.S. provisional patent applications claiming methods of aiding in weight loss, treating compulsive eating disorder, treating obesity or a complication of obesity, and/or altering the diet of an individual by administering psilocybin and/or other psychedelic compounds or their analogues or by administering psilocybin or its analogue in conjunction with therapy or other treatments. NeonMind is also pursuing commercialization of its catalogue of proprietary medicinal mushroom product formulas. It recently launched a collection of four mushroom-infused coffees containing medicinal mushrooms Lion's Mane, Turkey Tail, Reishi and Cordyceps which are available for purchase online in Canada at www.neonmind.com.

For more information on NeonMind, go to www.NeonMindbiosciences.com or buy NeonMind mushroom infused coffee at www.NeonMind.com.

  

About Better Plant Sciences Inc.

Better Plant offers plant-based products for optimum health and wellness. It is a vertically integrated company with a team whose complementary experience enables acquisition, development, manufacturing, and direct-to-consumer distribution of its products. Its all-natural products vary in use from pain treatment to disease prevention to skin care, all without chemicals or harmful ingredients. It has an extensive catalogue of over 400 proprietary product formulas. Better Plant currently has over 70 plant-based products for sale through eCommerce and/or in retail stores under the brands Jusu, Urban Juve, and Wright & Well. Better Plant also owns approximately 29.2% of NeonMind.

For more information on Better Plant, visit betterplantsciences.com or follow @betterplantsciences on Instagram.

Penny White, President & CEO
penny@betterplantsciences.com
1-833-514-2677

Investor Relations:

Alexandra Dumanski
invest@betterplantsciences.com
1-833-514-2677

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward looking statements") under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing, brand development, availability of packaging, intellectual property protection, reduced global commerce and reduced access to raw materials and other supplies due to the spread of COVID-19, the potential for not acquiring any rights as a result of the patent application and any products making use of the intellectual property may be ineffective or the company may be unsuccessful in commercializing them; and other approvals will be required before commercial exploitation of the intellectual property can happen. Demand for the company's products, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capital markets. Better cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements provided by Better, as such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future results or performance and actual results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Better expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/72301


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about BETTER PLANT SCIENCES INC.
02:05aBetter Plant Affiliate NeonMind Lists on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
NE
2020BetterPlant Subsidiary NeonMind Closes Oversubscribed Initial Public Offering..
NE
2020Better Plant's Jusu Launches 8 New Juices
NE
2020Better Plant Launches Urban Juve Loyalty Program with LoyaltyLion
NE
2020NeonMind Commences Preclinical Trial to Examine Psilocybin for Weight Loss
NE
2020Psilocybin Could Unlock Key Mental Health Treatments for Millions of People
NE
2020Better Plant Launches New Jusu Ecommerce Site
NE
2020Newer Study Shows Psilocybin Can Provide Relief from Depression
NE
2020New Study of Psilocybin Shows Big Progress for Mental Health
NE
2020Better Plant FDA-Listed Hand Sanitizer Gel Is Now Available on Amazon.com
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 4,02 M 3,16 M 3,16 M
Net income 2019 -16,0 M -12,6 M -12,6 M
Net cash 2019 0,54 M 0,42 M 0,42 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,43x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 28,8 M 22,6 M 22,7 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 6,43x
Nbr of Employees 19
Free-Float 79,5%
Chart BETTER PLANT SCIENCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Better Plant Sciences Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BETTER PLANT SCIENCES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Penny White President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yu Cai Huang Chief Financial Officer
Spiros Margaris Independent Director
Cole Drezdoff Director
Gabriel Villablanca Director-eCommerce & Digital Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BETTER PLANT SCIENCES INC.-3.13%23
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION36.65%12 485
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.28.94%10 520
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD5.86%5 345
TRULIEVE CANNABIS CORP.37.96%5 197
APHRIA INC.86.59%4 076
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ