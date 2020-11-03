Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2020) - Better Plant Sciences Inc. (CSE: PLNT) (OTCQB: VEGGF) (FSE: YG3) ("Better Plant") or (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Urban Juve Hand Sanitizer Gel, which was recently listed by the FDA, is now live and available for purchase on Amazon.com.

Figure 1: Better Plant FDA-Listed Hand Sanitizer Gel is Now Available on Amazon.com



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6377/67368_4805608b84dd8bb4_001full.jpg

The Hand Sanitizer Gel is also available for sale on UrbanJuve.com, Amazon.ca, and select retail partners such as Pharmasave, Vitasave, and YesWellness in Canada.

"We have had a lot of interest in this product since its launch earlier this year; hand sanitizer is an extremely important tool in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the seasonal cold and flu. Consumers are also realizing how important a product with natural and high-quality ingredients is to use long-term to not only disinfect their hands, but to protect and nourish them as well," says Gabe Villablanca, Better Plant's Director of eCommerce. "So far, early feedback on the product has been overwhelmingly positive."

The Hand Sanitizer Gel will be sold in packs of three for USD $21.99. The product page can be accessed here. The hand sanitizer gel contains 65% ethyl alcohol as well as aloe vera and eucalyptus oil, which can help to combat skin dryness: a common side effect of many hand sanitizers. It also contains tea tree oil and cedarwood essential oils which give it increased antimicrobial activity as well as a fresh outdoorsy scent that has garnered positive feedback from consumers and retailers alike.

The hand sanitizer gel is listed with the FDA (NDC 75385-0010-1) and has received Natural Health Product Number 80098154 from Health Canada. Urban Juve's Ultra Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Spray received Health Canada approval on March 27, 2020.

Sales of hand sanitizer are expected to reach US $11 billion in 2020, a 600% increase over 2019. The hand sanitizer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 17% between 2019 and 2025 according to a report from Aritzon.

According to a report by Statista.com, as of December 2019, there were an estimated 112 million U.S. Amazon Prime subscribers, up from 95 million in June 2018. On average, Amazon Prime members spent 1,400 U.S. dollars on the e-retail platform per year.

About Better Plant Sciences Inc.

Better Plant develops and acquires intellectual property and other assets related to plant-based products and therapeutics. Through its integrated business model, Better Plant develops, manufactures, markets, sells and distributes plant-based products. It owns over 400 proprietary product formulas. It operates websites and sells through eCommerce, Amazon and through a retail store network over 150 plant-based products for body, baby, and home under the brands JUSU, Urban Juve and Wright & Well. Its majority owned subsidiary NeonMind Biosciences Inc. is launching a line of coffees infused with health optimizing medicinal mushrooms including reishi, cordyceps, lion's mane and turkey tail mushrooms. NeonMind is also engaged in research into developing a psilocybin (psychedelic mushroom) based product for weight loss and has applied for Health Canada approval to begin preclinical trials to study its pending psychedelic medicine patents.

For more information about Better Plant, visit www.betterplantsciences.com or follow @betterplantsciences on Instagram.

Investor Relations Contact:

Penny White, President & CEO

Kevan Matheson, Investor Relations

invest@betterplantsciences.com

1-833-514-2677

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing, brand development, availability of packaging, intellectual property protection, reduced global commerce and reduced access to raw materials and other supplies due to the spread of the Coronavirus, the potential for not acquiring any rights as a result of the patent application and any products making use of the intellectual property may be ineffective or the company may be unsuccessful in commercializing them; and other approvals will be required before commercial exploitation of the intellectual property can happen. Demand for the company's products, general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capital markets. Better cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements provided by Better, as such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future results or performance and actual results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Better expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/67368