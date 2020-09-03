Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2020) - Better Plant Sciences Inc. (CSE: PLNT) (OTCQB: VEGGF) (FSE: YG3) ("Better Plant") or (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. ("FINRA") has approved the Company's request to change its OTC ticker symbol from BOSQF to VEGGF, effective at the opening of market trading on September 2, 2020.





Figure 1: Better Plant Sciences Announces OTC Ticker Symbol Change to "VEGGF"

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6377/63126_bps.jpg

"This is a further evolution of the brands focus on using natural formulations in unique ways to fight disease and optimize health without harsh chemicals," says Better Plant CEO, Penny White. "Since the 2017 acquisition of a large plant-based formula library, to the recently announced agreement to acquire JUSU Bar and all JUSU plant-based products, this aligns with our plans to build out our plant-based catalogue and sales."

There is no action required by current shareholders in connection with this trading symbol change and no change has been made to Better Plant's share capital. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. Better Plant's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol CSE: PLNT, as well as the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol FSE: YG3.

About Better Plant Sciences Inc.

Better Plant develops and acquires intellectual property and other assets related to plant-based products and therapeutics. Through its integrated business model, Better Plant develops, manufactures, markets, sells and distributes plant-based products. It has 14 patent applications to protect its Intellectual Property, and over 200 proprietary wellness formulas at various stages of commercialization, including over 20 proprietary products that are now for sale via eCommerce or brick-and-mortar retail stores. It operates websites and oversees eCommerce and Amazon sales for over 200 JUSU plant based products for body, baby and home. Its majority-owned subsidiary NeonMind Biosciences Inc. is launching a line of coffees infused with health optimizing medicinal mushrooms including reishi, cordyceps, lion's mane and turkey tail mushrooms. NeonMind is also engaged in research into developing a psilocybin (psychedelic mushroom) based product for weight loss and has applied for a Section 56 Exemption to begin preclinical trials to study its pending psychedelic medicine patents.

For more information about Better Plant, visit www.betterplantsciences.com or follow @betterplantsciences on Instagram.

Investor Relations Contact:

Penny White, President & CEO

Kevan Matheson, Investor Relations

invest@betterplantsciences.com

1-833-514-2677

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward looking statements") under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing, brand development, availability of packaging, intellectual property protection, reduced global commerce and reduced access to raw materials and other supplies due to the spread of the Coronavirus, the potential for not acquiring any rights as a result of the patent application and any products making use of the intellectual property may be ineffective or the company may be unsuccessful in commercializing them; and other approvals will be required before commercial exploitation of the intellectual property can happen. Demand for the company's products, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capital markets. Better cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements provided by Better, as such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future results or performance and actual results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Better expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/63126