Better Plant Sciences Inc.    PLNT

BETTER PLANT SCIENCES INC.

(PLNT)
Better Plant Sciences Announces Website Launch and Strategic Plan to Grow Direct-to-Consumer Sales

08/27/2020

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2020) - Better Plant Sciences Inc. (CSE: PLNT) (OTCQB: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3) ("Better") or (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Company's strategic plan to grow its direct-to-consumer ecommerce sales. This includes the re-launch of the company website, pending acquisition of all JUSU web properties, the launch of an extensive influencer marketing campaign, and a new addition to the team, Gabriel Villablanca, who will serve as the Company's Director of Ecommerce and Digital Marketing.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6377/62632_betterplantimageresized..jpg


Better Plant Sciences Announces Website Launch and Strategic Plan to Grow Direct-to-Consumer Sales

To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6377/62632_PR_WEB_BetterPlantSciences.jpg

"We are thrilled to have launched the Better Plant Sciences website that showcases our new branding and better communicates our strategic direction. Our messaging and mission are in strong alignment, and we believe that this will help to drive interest and loyalty from our target customers," said Tamara Melck, COO of Better.

The Company is also pleased to welcome Gabriel Villablanca as its new Director of Ecommerce and Digital Marketing. He has over 15 years of experience in digital marketing and has the distinction of having worked very successfully with multiple brands simultaneously under a single parent company. Most recently, he served for 6 years as the digital marketing director for O2E Brands, the umbrella company of 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, WOW 1 DAY PAINTING and Shack Shine.

Gabriel has taken the lead on Urban Juve's expanded influencer program, in which Urban Juve will partner with skincare and wellness influencers, with a focus on micro-influencers in North America, seeking out a large volume of partnerships. The influence of this group is increasing and tends to show higher conversion rates because these influencers actually act and live like their peers, which creates a more authentic connection than what is possible with those influencers that have followers in the millions. The program is well under development with a combination of affiliate/discount, contesting, and content-based partnerships. Further, following the successful acquisition of JUSU-branded online properties, the Company plans to apply these same strategies to all JUSU branded properties as well to bolster its sales.

"This is the next crucial step in our strategy to drive increased online purchases of our products. The launch of our optimized ecommerce store, urbanjuve.com, was the prerequisite needed to allow for traffic-generation efforts to be put in place, the first of which is a curated influencer program," said Gabriel Villablanca, Director of Ecommerce at Better. "We plan to employ an 'always on' influencer strategy for Urban Juve that is executed continuously throughout the year."

Authentic content generation by influencers and the sales they drive will complement a digital marketing program inclusive of retargeting and other forms of paid digital media to drive awareness for the brand.

According to Forbes, just 1% of millennials trust classic advertisements; however, 33% of this same group trust blog reviews. Further, 40% of millennials reported that they had purchased a product online after seeing it used by an influencer on YouTube, Instagram or Twitter.

About Better Plant Sciences Inc.

Better develops and acquires intellectual property and other assets related to plant-based products and therapeutics, and develops, manufactures, markets, sells and distributes plant-based products that improve lives. It has 14 patent applications to protect its formulas and over 200 proprietary wellness formulas at various stages of commercialization, including over 20 products that are now for sale via e-commerce or brick and mortar retail stores. It has signed an agreement to acquire JUSU branded plant-based assets from JUSU Bar, JUSU Body and JUSU Cbd, and expects to complete the acquisition this fall. The acquisition includes all inventory, packaging, raw ingredients, and intellectual property related to 300 plant-based products as well as the e-commerce sites where those products are sold. Its majority-owned subsidiary NeonMind Biosciences Inc. is engaged in research into developing a psilocybin (psychedelic mushroom) based product for weight loss and is developing a line of coffees infused with health optimizing medicinal mushrooms including reishi, cordyceps, lion's mane and turkey tail mushrooms.

Investor Relations Contact:

Kevan Matheson, Investor Relations

invest@betterplantsciences.com

1-833-514-2677

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward looking statements") under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing, brand development, availability of packaging, intellectual property protection, reduced global commerce and reduced access to raw materials and other supplies due to the spread of the Coronavirus, the potential for not acquiring any rights as a result of the patent application and any products making use of the intellectual property may be ineffective or the company may be unsuccessful in commercializing them; and other approvals will be required before commercial exploitation of the intellectual property can happen. Demand for the company's products, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capital markets. Better cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements provided by Better, as such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future results or performance and actual results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Better expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/62632


© Newsfilecorp 2020
