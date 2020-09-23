Big Demand for Cold-Pressed Drinks Juicing a Multi-Million-Dollar Market

Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2020) - Growing demand from far more health-conscious consumers is driving big demand for cold-pressed juices. So much so, that the market could grow by $275.5 million between 2019 and 2023, according to analysts at Technavio.

In addition, "Cold-pressed juice is extremely popular, as it contains nutrients known to boost immunity and general health, but it's not something that a lot of consumers feel comfortable making at home due to the cleanup, time, and expertise required to get the right taste," said Penny White, CEO of Better Plant Sciences.

Plus, according to MarketWatch, "Growth in the demand for green beverages among people is likely to propel the companies to use natural ingredients during the preparation of juices."

Made by pressing juice from vegetables and fruits, such juices are quickly becoming popular because they contain such high amounts of nutrients.

"Traditional juice is made by using a centrifugal juicer, which uses fast spinning blades to extract the juice from the fruits and vegetables. The heat generated from the blades and spinning instrument actually breaks down the enzymes and nutrients that consumers want from the produce. Cold-pressed juice, however, uses hydraulic pressing as that process fully preserves the nutrients of the produce," reports Maglio Companies.

Healthier Habits Fueling Better Plant Sciences (CSE: PLNT) (OTCQB: VEGGF) Growth

In recent days, Better Plant Sciences announced that its JUSU Bar juices are now available for online order in Victoria through www.jusubaryyj.com for home delivery.

JUSU Bar currently has one retail juice bar location open in Victoria, British Columbia, and is now delivering cold-pressed JUSU juices directly to customers through its eCommerce store. In addition, JUSU juices are available for purchase in brick-and-mortar locations including JUSU Bar at Cadboro Bay, Whole Foods, Red Barn Markets, Root Cellar and Lifestyles Markets. In both Calgary and Victoria, JUSU juices can be ordered online for home delivery.

"Organic cold-pressed juice is the perfect fuel to help everyone look after their immune systems, and it has never been more important to do so," said JUSU Founder, Bruce Mullen. "We have no-contact delivery and pickup available to keep our customers safe."

"Cold-pressed juice is extremely popular, as it contains nutrients known to boost immunity and general health, but it's not something that a lot of consumers feel comfortable making at home due to the cleanup, time, and expertise required to get the right taste,' added Penny White. "With consumer concerns around COVID-19, adding online order options gives consumers another way to drink their favorite juices while still remaining physically distant as they do not need to enter the store."

For more information, visit the company's website at https://betterplantsciences.com.

Legal Disclaimer

Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this article contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Winning Media is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release.

For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. Winning Media is only compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation. Pursuant to an agreement between Winning Media and Better Plant Sciences Inc., Winning Media has been paid two thousand dollars for advertising and marketing services for Better Plant Sciences Inc. We own ZERO shares of Better Plant Sciences Inc. Please click here for full disclaimer.

Contact Information:

2818047972

ty@lifewatermedia.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/64458