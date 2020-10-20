NeonMind Superfood Mushroom Coffee Update

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2020) - Better Plant Sciences Inc. (CSE: PLNT) (OTCQB: VEGGF) (FSE: YG3) ("Better Plant") or (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its majority owned subsidiary NeonMind Biosciences ("NeonMind") has completed production of two out of four of its superfood mushroom coffee blends. The first NeonMind Superfood instant coffees will be ready to ship to their warehouse in early November. The initial two formulas are an Ayurveda-inspired blend of reishi, lions mane, ashwagandha and turmeric with premium instant coffee. The medicinal mushrooms are antioxidant and nutrient-rich, with adaptogenic, immune-boosting properties. The Company plans to launch its eCommerce website in November and will rely heavily on influencer marketing to educate a broader consumer base on the taste and health benefits of mushroom coffees.





"Functional mushrooms are increasing in popularity for their ability to increase mental clarity, as well as for their range of health benefits, including immune support and energy-boosting qualities," said Penny White, CEO of Better Plant Sciences. "We have formulated our coffees to be both healthy and delicious, and our instant blend is convenient, easy, and perfect for those on the go or those who are only looking to enjoy one cup at a time."

Having just completed manufacturing of the two instant coffee blends, they will now undergo third-party testing as required by Health Canada regulations, and are expected to be ready to ship to our warehouse in early November. They will then begin manufacturing two brewed coffee formulations, with production to be followed by the same required third-party testing. The brewed coffees are expected to be ready to ship to our warehouse in mid-November. All four products have been registered with Vancouver Coastal Health. The Company’s plan is to commercially launch the mushroom coffees via a new eCommerce website in late November 2020.

The global medicinal mushroom market is expected to reach USD$78.7 billion by 2025, from USD$38.1 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025, according to Data Bridge Market Research.

About NeonMind Biosciences Inc.

NeonMind is engaged in research and development of products that use medicinal and psychedelic mushrooms to optimize human health and performance. The company is launching a line of coffees infused with health optimizing medicinal mushrooms including reishi, cordyceps, lion's mane and turkey tail mushrooms. NeonMind is also engaged in research into developing a psilocybin (psychedelic mushroom) based product for weight loss and has applied for a Section 56 Exemption to begin preclinical trials to study its pending psychedelic medicine patents. NeonMind owns 18% of Translational Life Sciences Inc. Better Plant Sciences owns approximately 69% of the issued and outstanding stock of NeonMind.

About Better Plant Sciences Inc.

Better Plant develops and acquires intellectual property and other assets related to plant-based products and therapeutics. Through its integrated business model, Better Plant develops, manufactures, markets, sells and distributes plant-based products. It owns over 400 proprietary product formulas. It operates websites and sells through eCommerce, Amazon and through a retail store network over 150 plant based products for body, baby and home under the brands JUSU, Urban Juve and Wright & Well. Its majority-owned subsidiary NeonMind Biosciences Inc. is launching a line of coffees infused with health optimizing medicinal mushrooms including reishi, cordyceps, lion's mane and turkey tail mushrooms. NeonMind is also engaged in research into developing a psilocybin (psychedelic mushroom) based product for weight loss and has applied for Health Canada approval to begin preclinical trials to study its pending psychedelic medicine patents.

