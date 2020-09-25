This Is Why Investors Are Pouring into the Plant-Based Market

Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2020) - That's especially true with a growing number of health-conscious consumers. With that base, analysts at Meticulous Research say the plant-based food market could be worth $74.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.9%.

"The growth in this market is mainly attributed to the increasing incidence of intolerance for animal proteins, nutritional benefits offered by plant-based food, increasing vegan population, and venture investments in plant-based food."

However, it's not just food being disrupted by a shift to plant-based products.

It's transforming the health and wellness market, too.

The global vegan cosmetics market could be worth up to $20.8 billion over the next five years, according to Grand View Research. All on the belief that plant-based products are far better for their health, consumers are pushing for natural alternatives.

Better still, health conscious consumers are shifting to cold-pressed juice.

That the market alone could grow by $275.5 million between 2019 and 2023, according to analysts at Technavio. In addition, "Cold-pressed juice is extremely popular, as it contains nutrients known to boost immunity and general health, but it's not something that a lot of consumers feel comfortable making at home due to the cleanup, time, and expertise required to get the right taste," said Penny White, CEO of Better Plant Sciences.

Better Plant Sciences (CSE: PLNT) (OTCQB: VEGGF) is a Driving Force

For one the company just announced that its JUSU Bar juices are now available for online order in Victoria through www.jusubaryyj.com for home delivery.

JUSU Bar currently has one retail juice bar location open in Victoria, British Columbia, and is now delivering cold-pressed JUSU juices directly to customers through its eCommerce store. Better Plant has plans to continue expansion of the juice delivery program across Canada and the U.S. over the next year.

"Organic cold-pressed juice is the perfect fuel to help everyone look after their immune systems, and it has never been more important to do so," said JUSU Founder, Bruce Mullen. "We have no-contact delivery and pickup available to keep our customers safe."

Two, Better Plant Sciences just signed an eCommerce lease agreement on August 31, 2020 to take over the day-to-day sales of all Jusu Life and Jusu Body products. The eCommerce lease agreement, along with an inventory purchase, will allow Better Plant to book revenues from all eCommerce and wholesale sales of over 200 JUSU plant-based products for body, baby and home as of September 1, 2020.

"Since the 2017 acquisition of a large plant-based formula library, to the recently announced agreement to acquire JUSU Bar and all JUSU plant-based products, this aligns with our plans to build out our plant-based catalogue and sales," says CEO Penny White.

And three, Better Plant Sciences just submitted a Natural Health Product application for Ayurveda skin ointment to help combat infectious diseases to Health Canada.

For more information, visit the company's website at https://betterplantsciences.com

Legal Disclaimer

Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this article contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Winning Media is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release.

For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. Winning Media is only compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation. Pursuant to an agreement between Winning Media and Better Plant Sciences Inc., Winning Media has been paid two thousand dollars for advertising and marketing services for Better Plant Sciences Inc. We own ZERO shares of Better Plant Sciences Inc. Please click here for full disclaimer.

Contact Information:

2818047972

ty@lifewatermedia.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/64647