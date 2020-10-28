Log in
BETTER PLANT SCIENCES INC.

BETTER PLANT SCIENCES INC.

(PLNT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 10/27 03:53:06 pm
0.075 CAD   +7.14%
07:25aWhy Millions May Soon Add Mushrooms to Their Morning Coffee
NE
10/27NeonMind Manufactures 4 Superfood Mushroom Coffees
NE
10/22Better Plant Receives Health Canada Approval for Plant-Based Pain Balm
NE
Why Millions May Soon Add Mushrooms to Their Morning Coffee

10/28/2020 | 07:25am EDT

Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2020) - Superfoods like mushrooms are finding their way into coffee and tea.

All after they've been found to help increase mental clarity, and assist with immune support.

For example, mushrooms such as Reishi can help with sleep, anxiety, and depression, according to Teelixir. Lion's mane can help with memory, according to Healthline. Chaga can help with inflammation for example, according to Best Products. Turkey tail can help support the immune system, and assist with some cancer prevention, says Healthline.

In addition, according to Penny White, CEO of Better Plant Sciences, "Functional mushrooms are increasing in popularity for their ability to increase mental clarity, as well as for their range of health benefits, including immune support and energy-boosting qualities. We have formulated our coffees to be both healthy and delicious, and our instant blend is convenient, easy, and perfect for those on the go or those who are only looking to enjoy one cup at a time."

Plus, according to How Stuff Works, "Functional mushrooms - i.e., mushrooms that are good for you - and coffee make for a natural combination. Both contain essential nutrients and antioxidants and both can be pretty damn tasty when prepared correctly. When added to coffee, one may experience a smoother digestive system (thanks to the natural prebiotics and polysaccharides in mushrooms) and stress management thanks to the adaptogens in mushrooms that mitigate caffeine's jittery side-effects."

The best part - the coffee tastes nothing like mushrooms at all.

Mushrooms are Fueling Better Plant Sciences (CSE: PLNT) (OTCQB: VEGGF)

Better Plant Sciences' majority owned subsidiary NeonMind Biosciences has completed an initial production run of all four of its Ayurvedic, functional mushroom coffees.

"With this production run successfully completed, we are now prepared to begin consumer testing. We are also lining up distribution and are preparing to begin tests for digital marketing for the website prior to its launch," said Penny White, CEO of Better Plant. "We are excited to be able to fulfill the growing consumer appetite for functional food products that promote good health." Functional foods are food that are demonstrated to have physiological benefits and/or reduce the risk of chronic disease beyond just providing nutrition alone. This production run includes four unique SKUs, which are all infused with Ayurveda botanicals:

Two instant superfood mushroom coffee blends for on-the go:

Rest Blend: Contains Lion's Mane, Reishi, Ashwagandha and Turmeric

Energize Blend: Contains Turkey Tail, Cordyceps, Holy Basil and Moringa

Two traditional roasted superfood mushroom coffee blends:

Focus Blend (Dark Roast): Contains Lion's Mane, Reishi, Gotu Kola, Brahmi

Protect Blend (Medium Roast): Turkey Tail, Cordyceps, Moringa and Amla

For more information, visit the company's website at https://betterplantsciences.com

Legal Disclaimer

Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this article contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Winning Media is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release.

For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. Winning Media is only compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation. Pursuant to an agreement between Winning Media and Better Plant Sciences Inc., Winning Media has been paid two thousand dollars for advertising and marketing services for Better Plant Sciences Inc. We own ZERO shares of Better Plant Sciences Inc. Please click here for full disclaimer.

Contact Information:
2818047972
ty@lifewatermedia.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/67006

© Newsfilecorp 2020

