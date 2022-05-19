Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Better Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BTTX   US08773T1043

BETTER THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(BTTX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/18 04:00:01 pm EDT
1.580 USD   -0.63%
08:08aBetter Therapeutics to Host Virtual Educational Webinar Symposium on New American Diabetes Association Guidelines Recommending Digital Tools in Diabetes Care
BU
05/13BETTER THERAPEUTICS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/13Better Therapeutics, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Better Therapeutics to Host Virtual Educational Webinar Symposium on New American Diabetes Association Guidelines Recommending Digital Tools in Diabetes Care

05/19/2022 | 08:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Leading Medical Experts to Discuss Promising Developments on Prescription Digital Therapeutics and Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Type 2 Diabetes Patients

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (“Better Therapeutics”, NASDAQ: BTTX), a prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) company developing nutritional cognitive behavioral therapy (nCBT) to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases, today announced a virtual educational webinar symposium featuring a panel of medical and technology experts to discuss the use of nCBT delivered via prescription digital therapeutics to combat the underlying causes of cardiometabolic diseases like type 2 diabetes. This presentation will focus on the recently revised American Diabetes Association (ADA) Standard of Care guidelines which recommend digital support tools as part of a therapy regimen.

WHEN: Wednesday, June 1, 2022 – 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. ET

WHAT: The online symposium will convene a panel of experts to review the new ADA behavioral therapy guidelines while looking at how nCBT works to support behavioral change in patients with cardiometabolic diseases. Additionally, it will showcase how PDT can offer a unique mechanism of action that enables nCBT to be used at scale.

The panel will review and discuss recently released clinical trial data from Better Therapeutics’ pivotal clinical trial for BT-001, its digital therapeutic platform for type 2 diabetes. Released earlier this year, the clinical trial demonstrated significant reduction in A1c levels that surpassed results seen in patients using pharmaceutical solutions alone.

The symposium will also discuss the future potential for prescription digital therapeutics to address the ADA’s behavior change guidelines and to improve type 2 diabetes patient outcomes.

WHO:

Panel Chair

  • Marc Bonaca, MD, MPH, Professor of Medicine and Director of Vascular Research, University of Colorado

Moderators

  • Bob Eckel, MD, Professor of Medicine, University of Colorado and past president of American Heart Association and American Diabetes Association
  • Judy Hsia, MD, Research Professor of Medicine, University of Colorado

Panel and Presenters:

  • Hayden Bosworth, PhD, Research Professor, Department of Medicine, Division of General Internal Medicine, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, School of Nursing, Duke University Medical Center
  • Amy Bucher, PhD, Chief Behavioral Officer, Lirio
  • Prapti Mehta, MD, Private Practice Psychiatrist, San Francisco, California
  • Kristin Wynholds, Chief Product Officer, Better Therapeutics

WHERE: To attend the webinar, please register at: bit.ly/3wpwBWA

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics is a prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) company developing a novel form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company has developed a proprietary platform for the development of FDA-regulated, software-based solutions for type 2 diabetes, heart disease and other conditions. The cognitive behavioral therapy delivered by Better Therapeutics’ PDT is designed to enable changes in neural pathways of the brain so lasting changes in behavior become possible. Addressing the underlying causes of these diseases has the potential to dramatically improve patient health while lowering healthcare costs. Better Therapeutics clinically validated mobile applications are intended to be prescribed by physicians and reimbursed like traditional medicines.

For more information visit: bettertx.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “outlook,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “continue,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “should,” “would” and other similar words and expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the timing and results of the ongoing trial of BT-001 in patients with type 2 diabetes, Better Therapeutics’ plans regarding FDA submissions, expectations related to the potential benefits of BT-001 and CBT and their potential treatment applications, Better Therapeutics’ plans regarding the research and advancement of its product candidates for additional treatments, expectations related to the interest of healthcare providers and payers in PDTs and legislative developments affecting PDTs and the outcome of such developments, among others. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Better Therapeutics and are inherently subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances and their potential effects and speak only as of the date of such statement. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements including: risks related to Better Therapeutics’ business, such as the willingness of the FDA to authorize PDTs for commercial distribution and insurance companies to reimburse their use, market acceptance of PDTs, the risk that the results of previously conducted studies will not be repeated or observed in ongoing or future studies involving our product candidates and other risks and uncertainties included under the header “Risk Factors” in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus filed by us on October 12, 2021.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BETTER THERAPEUTICS, INC.
08:08aBetter Therapeutics to Host Virtual Educational Webinar Symposium on New American Diabe..
BU
05/13BETTER THERAPEUTICS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
05/13Better Therapeutics, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31..
CI
05/13Better Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Update on..
BU
05/12TOPNEWSGUIDE : Analysts Optimistic on Oversold Opportunities in Healthtech (WHSI, IGC, VNR..
AQ
05/09Top Premarket Gainers
MT
05/05Better Therapeutics to Release First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provide Busines..
BU
05/02Top Premarket Gainers
MT
04/06Better Therapeutics Announces Key Milestones and Updates for Ongoing Studies of its Dig..
BU
04/04Better Therapeutics to Participate in Chardan's Virtual Prescription Digital Therapeuti..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BETTER THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -40,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,91x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 37,3 M 37,3 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 7,54x
Nbr of Employees 44
Free-Float 34,1%
Chart BETTER THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Better Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BETTER THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,58 $
Average target price 17,00 $
Spread / Average Target 976%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin J. Appelbaum President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Heinen Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
David P. Perry Executive Chairman
Mark Berman Chief Medical Officer
Andres Camacho Senior Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BETTER THERAPEUTICS, INC.-66.02%37
MODERNA, INC.-45.78%54 775
LONZA GROUP AG-29.81%40 137
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-30.08%37 337
SEAGEN INC.-7.50%26 323
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-34.37%16 524