Better Therapeutics to Host Virtual Educational Webinar Symposium on New American Diabetes Association Guidelines Recommending Digital Tools in Diabetes Care

Leading Medical Experts to Discuss Promising Developments on Prescription Digital Therapeutics and Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Type 2 Diabetes Patients

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (“Better Therapeutics”, NASDAQ: BTTX), a prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) company developing nutritional cognitive behavioral therapy (nCBT) to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases, today announced a virtual educational webinar symposium featuring a panel of medical and technology experts to discuss the use of nCBT delivered via prescription digital therapeutics to combat the underlying causes of cardiometabolic diseases like type 2 diabetes. This presentation will focus on the recently revised American Diabetes Association (ADA) Standard of Care guidelines which recommend digital support tools as part of a therapy regimen.

WHEN: Wednesday, June 1, 2022 – 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. ET

WHAT: The online symposium will convene a panel of experts to review the new ADA behavioral therapy guidelines while looking at how nCBT works to support behavioral change in patients with cardiometabolic diseases. Additionally, it will showcase how PDT can offer a unique mechanism of action that enables nCBT to be used at scale.

The panel will review and discuss recently released clinical trial data from Better Therapeutics’ pivotal clinical trial for BT-001, its digital therapeutic platform for type 2 diabetes. Released earlier this year, the clinical trial demonstrated significant reduction in A1c levels that surpassed results seen in patients using pharmaceutical solutions alone.

The symposium will also discuss the future potential for prescription digital therapeutics to address the ADA’s behavior change guidelines and to improve type 2 diabetes patient outcomes.

WHO:

Panel Chair

Marc Bonaca, MD, MPH, Professor of Medicine and Director of Vascular Research, University of Colorado

Moderators

Bob Eckel, MD, Professor of Medicine, University of Colorado and past president of American Heart Association and American Diabetes Association

Judy Hsia, MD, Research Professor of Medicine, University of Colorado

Panel and Presenters:

Hayden Bosworth, PhD, Research Professor, Department of Medicine, Division of General Internal Medicine, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, School of Nursing, Duke University Medical Center

Amy Bucher, PhD, Chief Behavioral Officer, Lirio

Prapti Mehta, MD, Private Practice Psychiatrist, San Francisco, California

Kristin Wynholds, Chief Product Officer, Better Therapeutics

WHERE: To attend the webinar, please register at: bit.ly/3wpwBWA

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics is a prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) company developing a novel form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company has developed a proprietary platform for the development of FDA-regulated, software-based solutions for type 2 diabetes, heart disease and other conditions. The cognitive behavioral therapy delivered by Better Therapeutics’ PDT is designed to enable changes in neural pathways of the brain so lasting changes in behavior become possible. Addressing the underlying causes of these diseases has the potential to dramatically improve patient health while lowering healthcare costs. Better Therapeutics clinically validated mobile applications are intended to be prescribed by physicians and reimbursed like traditional medicines.

For more information visit: bettertx.com

