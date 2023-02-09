Better Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX), a prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) company developing a clinically validated, software-based novel form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in February and March 2023.

BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference being held in Snowbird, UT on February 14 and 15, 2023.

Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference being held in Boston, MA on March 6, 2023. Better Therapeutics is scheduled to present at 11:10 a.m. ET / 8:10 a.m. PT.

Better Therapeutics management will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conferences. The webcast and replay of the Cowen conference presentation will be available on the Presentations and Events page of the Better Therapeutics website at www.bettertx.com for approximately 30 days after the event.

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics is a prescription digital therapeutics company developing a novel form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company has developed a proprietary platform for the development of FDA-regulated, software-based solutions for type 2 diabetes, heart disease and other conditions. The CBT delivered by Better Therapeutics’ PDT is designed to enable changes in neural pathways of the brain so lasting changes in behavior become possible. Addressing the underlying causes of these diseases has the potential to dramatically improve patient health while lowering healthcare costs. Better Therapeutics’ clinically validated mobile applications, if authorized for marketing, are intended to be prescribed by physicians and reimbursed like traditional medicines.

For more information visit: bettertx.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005718/en/