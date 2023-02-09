Advanced search
    BTTX   US08773T1043

BETTER THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(BTTX)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:52:15 2023-02-09 pm EST
1.200 USD   -3.23%
04:03pBetter Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
2022Better Therapeutics, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Better Therapeutics Says Study on Prescription Digital Therapeutic to Treat Fatty Liver Disease Meets Primary Endpoint
MT
Better Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

02/09/2023 | 04:03pm EST
Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX), a prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) company developing a clinically validated, software-based novel form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in February and March 2023.

  • BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference being held in Snowbird, UT on February 14 and 15, 2023.
  • Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference being held in Boston, MA on March 6, 2023. Better Therapeutics is scheduled to present at 11:10 a.m. ET / 8:10 a.m. PT.

Better Therapeutics management will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conferences. The webcast and replay of the Cowen conference presentation will be available on the Presentations and Events page of the Better Therapeutics website at www.bettertx.com for approximately 30 days after the event.

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics is a prescription digital therapeutics company developing a novel form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company has developed a proprietary platform for the development of FDA-regulated, software-based solutions for type 2 diabetes, heart disease and other conditions. The CBT delivered by Better Therapeutics’ PDT is designed to enable changes in neural pathways of the brain so lasting changes in behavior become possible. Addressing the underlying causes of these diseases has the potential to dramatically improve patient health while lowering healthcare costs. Better Therapeutics’ clinically validated mobile applications, if authorized for marketing, are intended to be prescribed by physicians and reimbursed like traditional medicines.

For more information visit: bettertx.com


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -42,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,69x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 29,4 M 29,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 11,1x
Nbr of Employees 44
Free-Float 34,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,24 $
Average target price 16,67 $
Spread / Average Target 1 244%
Frank L. Karbe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Heinen Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
David P. Perry Executive Chairman
Mark Berman Chief Medical Officer
Andres Camacho Senior Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BETTER THERAPEUTICS, INC.12.22%29
MODERNA, INC.-8.51%63 136
LONZA GROUP AG23.06%44 913
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.14.94%43 744
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-7.03%26 789
SEAGEN INC.6.52%25 416