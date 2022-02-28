Log in
    BWG   TH0954010Z08

BETTER WORLD GREEN PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(BWG)
  Summary
Better World Green Public : Notification of the Resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting No.1/2022 scheduled for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in 2022, mission of dividend payment, Capital Increase by General Mandate (Edit Template)

02/28/2022 | 05:22am EST
Date/Time
28 Feb 2022 17:00:03
Headline
Notification of the Resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting No.1/2022 scheduled for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in 2022, mission of dividend payment, Capital Increase by General Mandate (Edit Template)
Symbol
BWG
Source
BWG
Full Detailed News 
                Schedule of Shareholders' meeting

Subject                                  : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of
 Shareholders
Date of Board resolution                 : 26-Feb-2022
Shareholder's meeting date               : 29-Apr-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm)         : 14 : 00
Record date for the right to attend the  : 29-Mar-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date                          : 28-Mar-2022
Significant agenda item                  :
  - Capital increase
  - Omitted dividend payment
Venue of the meeting                     :  Alternative energy center Better 
World Green Public Company Limited, Nakhon Luang Industrial  Estate, No.
9/991-993 Village No. 4, Bang Phra Kru Subdistrict, Nakhon Luang District, Phra
Nakhon  Si Ayutthaya Province 13260
______________________________________________________________________

Increasing Capital

Subject                                  : Issuance  of Additional Shares Under 
a General Mandate
Date of Board resolution                 : 26-Feb-2022
Number of additional common shares       : 400,000,000
(shares)
Total of additional shares (shares)      : 400,000,000
Par value (baht per share)               : 0.25
Type of allocated securities             : Common shares
  Allocated to                           : Private placement (PP)
    Number of allotted shares (shares)   : 400,000,000
    % of Paid-Up capital as of capital   : 8.79
increase BOD resolution date
    Total shares allocated to Private    : 400,000,000
Placement (Shares)
______________________________________________________________________

Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment

Subject                                  : Omitted dividend payment
Date of Board resolution                 : 26-Feb-2022
Omitted dividend payment from            :
    Operating period from 01-Jan-2021 to 31-Dec-2021

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Better World Green pcl published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2022 10:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
