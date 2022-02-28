Better World Green Public : Notification of the Resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting No.1/2022 scheduled for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in 2022, mission of dividend payment, Capital Increase by General Mandate (Edit Template)
02/28/2022 | 05:22am EST
Schedule of Shareholders' meeting
Subject : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of
Shareholders
Date of Board resolution : 26-Feb-2022
Shareholder's meeting date : 29-Apr-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm) : 14 : 00
Record date for the right to attend the : 29-Mar-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date : 28-Mar-2022
Significant agenda item :
- Capital increase
- Omitted dividend payment
Venue of the meeting : Alternative energy center Better
World Green Public Company Limited, Nakhon Luang Industrial Estate, No.
9/991-993 Village No. 4, Bang Phra Kru Subdistrict, Nakhon Luang District, Phra
Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province 13260
______________________________________________________________________
Increasing Capital
Subject : Issuance of Additional Shares Under
a General Mandate
Date of Board resolution : 26-Feb-2022
Number of additional common shares : 400,000,000
(shares)
Total of additional shares (shares) : 400,000,000
Par value (baht per share) : 0.25
Type of allocated securities : Common shares
Allocated to : Private placement (PP)
Number of allotted shares (shares) : 400,000,000
% of Paid-Up capital as of capital : 8.79
increase BOD resolution date
Total shares allocated to Private : 400,000,000
Placement (Shares)
______________________________________________________________________
Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment
Subject : Omitted dividend payment
Date of Board resolution : 26-Feb-2022
Omitted dividend payment from :
Operating period from 01-Jan-2021 to 31-Dec-2021
______________________________________________________________________
