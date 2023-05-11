Bettermoo d Food : New Study Shows Plant-Based Foods Can Reduce the Risk of Type 2 Diabetes

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada - May 11, 2023 - bettermoo(d) Food Corporation (CSE: MOOO
), (OTCQB: MOOOF
), (Frankfurt: 0I5A
, WKN: A3D8PP
) (the "Company
" or "bettermoo(d) Food
"), applauds new study published in the Scientific Reports[1]
journal, evidencing the adoption plant-based diets could reduce the risk of Type 2 Diabetes.
Disclaimer
bettermoo(d) Food Corporation published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 18:23:07 UTC.