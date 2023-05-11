Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Canadian Securities Exchange
  5. Bettermoo(d) Food Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOOO   CA08772W2076

BETTERMOO(D) FOOD CORPORATION

(MOOO)
Delayed Canadian Securities Exchange  -  02:17:39 2023-05-11 pm EDT
7.050 CAD   +2.92%
02:24pBettermoo D Food : New Study Shows Plant-Based Foods Can Reduce the Risk of Type 2 Diabetes
PU
05/08Bettermoo(d) Food Corporation Appoints Nima Bahrami as New CEO
CI
05/08Bettermoo(d) Food Corporation Announces Steve Pear Becomes the New Chairman
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bettermoo d Food : New Study Shows Plant-Based Foods Can Reduce the Risk of Type 2 Diabetes

05/11/2023 | 02:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada - May 11, 2023 - bettermoo(d) Food Corporation (CSE: MOOO), (OTCQB: MOOOF), (Frankfurt: 0I5A, WKN: A3D8PP) (the "Company" or "bettermoo(d) Food"), applauds new study published in the Scientific Reports[1] journal, evidencing the adoption plant-based diets could reduce the risk of Type 2 Diabetes.

Attachments

Disclaimer

bettermoo(d) Food Corporation published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 18:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BETTERMOO(D) FOOD CORPORATION
02:24pBettermoo D Food : New Study Shows Plant-Based Foods Can Reduce the Risk of Type 2 Diabete..
PU
05/08Bettermoo(d) Food Corporation Appoints Nima Bahrami as New CEO
CI
05/08Bettermoo(d) Food Corporation Announces Steve Pear Becomes the New Chairman
CI
05/05Bettermoo(d) Food Corporation announced that it expects to receive CAD 9.999998 million..
CI
03/13BETTERMOO(D) FOOD CORPORATION : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 10
FA
03/09Cse Bulletin : Consolidation - Bettermoo(d) Food Corporation (MOOO)
NE
02/27Bettermoo D Food : (d) Announces Closing of First Tranche of Upsized Non-Brokered Private ..
PU
01/14Bettermoo(d) Food Corporation announced that it expects to receive CAD 3 million in fun..
CI
01/13Bettermoo(d) Food Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Seven Months Ended July ..
CI
01/13Bettermoo(d) Food Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Octo..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,01 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
Net income 2021 -28,8 M -21,4 M -21,4 M
Net cash 2021 1,99 M 1,47 M 1,47 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,30x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 51,3 M 38,3 M 38,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 815x
EV / Sales 2021 5 783x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,5%
Chart BETTERMOO(D) FOOD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bettermoo(d) Food Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Steve Pear Chief Executive Officer & Director
Geoffrey Balderson Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Joel Shacker Director
Patrick C. T. Morris Director
Nima Bahrami Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BETTERMOO(D) FOOD CORPORATION71.25%38
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-0.35%274 611
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.-8.27%45 749
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.13.69%17 554
VARUN BEVERAGES LIMITED21.46%12 733
COCA-COLA HELLENIC27.88%11 719
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer