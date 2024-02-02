bettermoo Food Corporation announced the long and highly anticipated official launch (the "Launch") of its product, Moodrink (the "Product") across the Canadian market. Now is the time Moodrink reaches eagerly waiting consumers. The Launch is the first stage of the Company's Canadian rollout campaign, with subsequent stages leading to the further nationwide expansion of Moodrink's presence into additional stores and retail chains.

The Company also announces the national listing of Moodrink with Canada's grocery retail chain (the "Chain") through the Company's distribution partner United Natural Food (UNFI) Canada. This milestone listing will comprise 298 stores under the Chain's various banner stores across the country, ensuring Moodrink''s extensive reach throughout the provinces and offering a seamless experience for consumers nationwide. The Chain holds a dominant position in the Canadian grocery retail landscape, boasting millions of loyal customers and generating approximately 2 billion customer transactions per year.

With a 27% share of the grocery retail industry in Canada, the Chain provides an unparalleled opportunity for bettermoo(d) to tap into a vast consumer base, positioning Moodrink for long-term revenue growth. Research conducted in 2020 indicated that the Canadian milk alternative beverages market is set to reach $469.8 million in 2025. The national listing with the Chain presents bettermoo(d) with significant market exposure, establishing the Company as an industry leader in the growing dairy alternative sector.oodrink distinguishes itself with a remarkable nutritional profile, boasting eight grams of plant-based protein per serving and providing an excellent choice for those seeking a satisfying and nutritious beverage.

With a rich source of fibre promoting smoother digestion, Moodrink surpasses most 2% milk in nutritional position. It offers more calcium, reduced sugar and sodium, zero cholesterol, and lower fat content, making it an ideal option for individuals aiming for a balanced and health-conscious lifestyle. Beyond its nutritional excellence, Moodrink delivers an exceptional taste experience, crafted to emulate the richness of traditional dairy beverages from the Alps regions of Switzerland, France, and Austria.