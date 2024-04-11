GUADALAJARA, Mexico, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (Nasdaq:BWMX) ("BeFra" or the "Company"), today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2024 results after the U.S. stock market closes on Thursday, April 25, 2024. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its results at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Friday, April 26, 2024.

The U.S. toll free dial-in for the conference call is 1-877-451-6152 and the international dial-in number is 1-201-389-0879. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the company's website at investors.betterware.com.mx. The passcode is 13746020.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available after the conclusion of the call on April 26, 2024, through May 10, 2024. The U.S. toll-free replay dial-in number is 1-844-512-2921 and the international replay dial-in number is 1-412-317-6671. The replay passcode is 13746020.

About Betterware

Founded in 1995, Betterware de Mexico is the leading direct-to-consumer company in Mexico focused on offering innovative products that solve specific needs related to household organization, practicality, space-saving, and hygiene. Through the acquisition of JAFRA on April 7, 2022, the Company now offers a leading brand of direct-to-consumer in the Beauty market in Mexico and the United States where it offers Fragrances, Color & Cosmetics, Skin Care, and Toiletries. The combined company possesses an asset-light business model with low capital expenditure requirements and a track record of strong profitability, double digit rates of revenue growth and free cash flow generation. Today, the Company distributes its products in Mexico, and with its recent acquisition, it now has gained presence in the United States through JAFRA's portfolio of products.

