Betterware de Mexico, SAP.I. de C.V. (NYSE:BWMX) ("BeFra" or the "Company"), announced that, subject to formal approval by means of the shareholders meeting to be held on July 19, 2024, it intends to pay an aggregate dividend of MX $250,000,000; which represents approximately US S0.3398 per share after applicable tax withholdings. The dividend is payable on August 7, 2024 to shareholders of record as of July 30, 2024.

About Betterware

Founded in 1995. Betterware de Mexico is the leading direct-to-consumer company in Mexico focused on offering innovative products that solve specific needs related to household organization. practicality, space-saving, and hygiene. Through the acquisition of JAFRA on April 7, 2022, the Company now offers a leading brand of direct-to-consumer in the Beauty market in Mexico and the United States where it offers Fragrances. Color & Cosmetics. Skin Care. and Toiletries. The combined company possesses an asset-light business model with low capital expenditure requirements and a track record of strong profitability, double digit rates of revenue growth and free cash flow generation. Today, the Company distributes its products in Mexico and in the United States of America.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240719564995/en/