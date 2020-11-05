Log in
BETTERWARE REPORTS THIRD QUARTER RESULTS: NET SALES INCREASED 199% AND EBITDA INCREASED 234%

11/05/2020 | 05:57pm EST

Q3 2020

Earnings Release

Q3 2020 Earnings

BETTERWARE REPORTS THIRD QUARTER RESULTS:

NET SALES INCREASED 199% AND EBITDA INCREASED 234%

Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, November 5, 2020. - Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. ("Betterware" or the "Company"), announced today its consolidated financial results for the third quarter 2020. The figures presented in this report are expressed in nominal Mexican Pesos (Ps.) unless otherwise noted, are un-audited, prepared in accordance with IFRS and may include minor differences due to rounding.

We are very pleased with our record third quarter results, highlighted by strong sales growth, an increase in Adjusted EBITDA and an acceleration in the number of distributors and associates. We are very proud of our team's ability to adapt, meet the increased demand, and continue to serve our customers in a changing operating environment, and their hard work has enabled our strong third quarter performance. Amidst a pandemic backdrop, our recent results demonstrate that our unique technology driven platform that we've developed over the last five years is well positioned to disrupt the consumer products industry and to continue reaching more homes as we focus on delivering sustainable long-term growth.

Luis G. Campos

Executive Chairman of the Board

We made strong progress against our four key strategic pillars this quarter which are centered on market penetration, geographic expansion, category expansion and business intelligence and technology investments. Our disciplined execution of these strategies combined with strong innovation and an advantageous direct to consumer operating model continues to strengthen our competitive positioning as the number one home solutions brand in Mexico. We believe these strategies, along with our continued focus on managing expenses and working capital, have us poised to capitalize on the increased demand we are seeing for our products.

Andres Campos

CEO & Board Member

Quarterly results

Net revenues

Net revenues increased 199% to Ps. 2,271M from Ps. 759M in 3Q19. This increase was driven by a 186% increase in distributors and a 179% increase in associates fueling an increase in volume of 30M units to 42.2M units in 3Q20.

Contributing to the triple digit sales growth was the successful implementation of the Company's commercial strategies and technological advancements that have been developed over five years. As a result, the Company not only introduced successful innovation but also was able to serve its distribution network seamlessly in a work-from-home environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ri.betterware.com.mx

2

Q3 2020 Earnings

For the first nine months of 2020, net revenues increased 103% to Ps. 4,659M, compared to Ps. 2,294M of the same period of 2019. This growth was driven by the increase in distributors and associates which led to a 111% increase in volume to 84.3M units, compared to 40M units of the same period of 2019.

Gross margin

Gross margin was 54.6% in 3Q20 as compared to 59.9% in 3Q19. The decline in 3Q20 was driven by a (i) 320 basis points from the depreciation of the Mexican peso compared to the U.S. dollar, which negatively impacted product costs purchased in US dollars and (ii) 210 basis point increase in air freight costs, which were incurred in to meet the surge in demand.

For the first nine months of the year, gross margin was 54.0%, compared to 58.9% in the same period of 2019 mainly due to (i) 320 basis points from the depreciation of the Mexican peso compared to the U.S. dollar, which negatively impacted product costs purchased in US dollars and (ii) 170 basis points due to the significant increase air freight to meet the surge in demand.

EBITDA

For the quarter, Betterware's EBITDA increased 234% Year-on-Year to Ps. 730M, compared to 219M in 3Q19 and EBITDA margin expanded 3.3 pp to 32.2% due to the increase on operational leverage. In the first nine months of 2020 EBITDA increased by 118%, and the EBITDA margin was 29.1%.

Net Income

During 3Q20, the Company´s net income decreased -187.2% to Ps. -126M, relative to 3Q19. Net income includes non-cash expense of Ps. 585M related to the valuation of warrants (see below accounting for warrants). Without considering this impact, which does not affect the Company's cash flows or operating income, the Company´s net income during 3Q20 would have increased 214.7% to Ps. 456M, relative to 3Q19.

The Company's effective income tax rate is also impacted by the fair value adjustment of the warrants, which is recorded in profit and loss in accordance with IFRS but is excluded for purposes of determining the income tax for the period.

For the first nine months of the year earnings per share decreased to Ps. 8.35, compared to Ps. 11.02 of the same period last year. The decrease is also related to the accounting of warrants. Without considering this impact, which does not affect the Company's cash flows or operating income, the Company´s earnings per share for the nine months, would have increased to Ps. 25.24, compared to Ps. 11.02 of the same periods last year.

Accounting for the warrants

For accounting purposes and in accordance with IFRS, the warrants meet the definition of a derivative financial instrument as they represent a written put option that gives the holders of the warrants the right to exchange them for the Company's shares at a fixed price. Although the warrants will be exchanged for the Company's shares based on the terms of the warrant agreement, IFRS requires the derivative financial instrument to be classified as a liability given that the functional currency of the Company (MXN) differs from the strike-price of the warrants, which is fixed in USD. Changes in the fair value of the liability are presented in the profit and loss statement under the heading "Changes in fair value of warrants".

IFRS requires the fair value of the warrants to be recorded in profit or loss of the period, however the Company's operating income and the financial position is not impacted. For purposes of the Company's EBITDA, the changes in the fair value of the liability are excluded as they represent non-cash charges.

ri.betterware.com.mx

3

Q3 2020 Earnings

When the warrants are exchanged for the Company's shares, the obligation associated with the liability will be extinguished with a corresponding increase in equity. Once the warrants have been redeemed, the net impact in the Company's equity is zero as the increase in their fair value is recorded in the profit and loss statement (reducing retained earnings), offset by the equivalent increase in equity as a result of the issuance of shares.

As of and for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company has recognized the following impacts associated with the warrants:

  • Fair value of the warrants as of September 30, 2020 is Ps. 517.8M
  • Unrealized loss on valuation of derivative financial instruments of Ps. 585.4M
  • Cash received by warrant holders exercising their rights to exchange their warrants for shares of the Company of Ps. 68.4M
  • 1,573,888 warrants repurchased by the Company for a total outflow of cash of Ps. 27.7M
  • Increase in equity as a result of the issuance of shares for the exchange of warrants of Ps. 163.8M

Subsequent to September 30, 2020 during the month of October 2020, 2,058,648 warrants have been redeemed for the Company's shares at a proportion of .37 warrants/share. The total impact to the Company's income statement resulting from the valuation of the warrants was a loss of Ps. 174.7M, offset by an increase in equity as a result of the issuance of shares upon the exchange of warrants for shares of Ps. 405.2M. Redemption of the outstanding warrants (approximately 1.5 million) will be completed by November 9 resulting in the cancelation of the liability for warrants and an increase in equity associated with the issuance of the Company´s shares.

Significant changes within the Balance Sheet

The Company's financial position remained strong during the third quarter, and included a reduction in leverage and increased liquidity due to the outstanding operating results recorded during the quarter and nine months of 2020.

Cash and equivalents increased Ps. 1,002M, or 656% from Ps. 153M in 2019 to Ps. 1,155M September 2020, primarily due to the cash received from increased sales. Accounts payable to suppliers increased Ps. 1,901M or 420% from Ps. 452M in 2019 to Ps. 2,353M in 2020, due to additional purchases in order to support the increase in sales. This growth is higher than the increase in inventory due to: (i) supplier credit terms of 120 days and (ii) inventory turnover of 87 days due to the accelerated growth in sales.

At quarter end, Betterware's leverage ratio was -0.4x times. During Q2, the Company chose to pre-pay its debt for Ps. 495M. This resulted in Ps. 39.6M of pre-payment penalty costs which are included within the interest expense line on the consolidated income statements.

The fair value of the warrants as of September 30, 2020 is Ps. 517.8M, which increased as their value is directly proportional to the increase in the Company's share price during the quarter.

Our Growth Expectations for 2020

Betterware has a proven track record of performance and a clear and executable growth plan, which includes expansion in current geographies and categories, as well as the addition of new markets and product extensions all supported by a robust infrastructure deeply rooted in business intelligence. The Company is pleased to be in a position to raise its EBITDA expectations for fiscal year 2020, which are appropriately tempered due to the uncertainty of market conditions during the pandemic. With this in mind, the Company is raising its expectation for FY2020 EBITDA to a range between Ps. 1,900 and Ps. 2,100, up from its previous guidance of Ps. 1,450M, and now expects EBITDA margin to be between 26.2% to 28.9%.

ri.betterware.com.mx

4

Q3 2020 Earnings

Board of Directors Proposes Quarterly Cash Dividend

In recognition of the Company's ability to generate strong cash flow after investment, its Board of Directors has proposed to pay a Ps. 330M dividend to shareholders. The dividend is subject to approval at the next Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on November 9, 2020.

The Company expects to pay a dividend associated with its year-end results that will be submitted to the Board of Directors for approval as the loss generated by the fair value of the warrants during the year (impacting retained earnings) will be offset by a corresponding increase in equity associated with the issuance of shares.

ri.betterware.com.mx

5

Q3 2020 Earnings

Betterware de México, S.A.B. de C.V.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As of September 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019

(In Thousands of Mexican Pesos)

Sep 2020

Sep 2019

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

1,155,207

152,821

Trade accounts receivable, net

680,303

300,459

Accounts receivable from related parties

50

604

Inventories

1,113,301

350,289

Prepaid expenses

180,405

43,119

Other assets

113,225

17,246

Derivative financial instruments

31,486

10,183

Total current assets

3,273,977

874,721

Property, plant and equipment, net

549,847

201,028

Right of use assets, net

12,141

22,124

Deferred income tax

5,082

-

Intangible assets, net

307,324

288,900

Goodwill

348,441

348,441

Other assets

3,778

2,889

Total non-current assets

1,226,613

863,382

Total assets

4,500,590

1,738,103

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Borrowings

77,459

119,334

Accounts payable to suppliers

2,352,882

452,137

Accrued expenses

298,659

55,169

Provisions

116,962

41,829

Income tax payable

93,330

27,386

Value added tax payable

51,712

25,134

Statutory employee profit sharing

7,129

3,411

Lease liability

9,101

9,049

Warrants

517,767

-

Derivative financial instruments

4,658

-

Total current liabilities

3,529,659

733,449

Employee benefits

1,387

1,199

Derivative financial instruments

30,105

18,172

Deferred income tax

78,501

69,347

Lease liability

3,637

12,182

Borrowings

522,536

578,673

Total non-current liabilities

636,166

679,573

Total liabilities

4,165,825

1,413,022

Stockholders' Equity

Capital stock

328,530

55,985

Retained earnings

6,067

269,050

Other comprehensive income

168

46

Total Stockholders' Equity

334,765

325,081

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

4,500,590

1,738,103

ri.betterware.com.mx

6

Q3 2020 Earnings

Betterware de México, S.A.B. de C.V.

Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

For the three-months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

(In Thousands of Mexican Pesos)

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

∆%

Net revenue

2,270,838

758,513

199.4%

Cost of sales

1,030,781

303,921

239.2%

Gross profit

1,240,057

454,592

172.8%

Administrative expenses

168,811

63,226

167.0%

Selling expenses

241,894

154,007

57.1%

Distribution expenses

107,973

27,410

293.9%

Total expenses

518,678

244,643

112.0%

Operating income

721,379

209,949

243.6%

Interest expense

-

(15,254)

-100%

Interest income

4,099

1,783

129.9%

Unrealized (loss) / gain in valuation of financial

(50,710)

7,760

-753.5%

derivative instruments

Changes in fair value of warrants

(581,736)

-

100%

Foreign exchange loss, net

(16,136)

(625)

2481.8%

Financing cost, net

(644,483)

(6,336)

10071.8%

Income before income taxes

76,896

203,613

-62.2%

Income taxes

203,080

58,864

245%

Net income

(126,184)

144,749

-187.2%

EBITDA breakdown (Ps. $730 million)

Concept

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

∆%

Net income

(126,184)

144,749

-187.2%

(+) Income taxes

203,080

58,864

245%

(+) Financing cost, net

644,483

6,336

10071.8%

(+) Depreciation and amortization

8,789

8,631

1.8%

EBITDA

730,168

218,580

234.1%

EBITDA margin

32.2%

28.8%

3.3%

ri.betterware.com.mx

7

Q3 2020 Earnings

Betterware de México, S.A.B. de C.V.

Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

For the nine-months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

(In Thousands of Mexican Pesos)

9M20

9M19

∆%

Net revenue

4,659,241

2,294,135

103.1%

Cost of sales

2,143,353

942,569

127.4%

Gross profit

2,515,888

1,351,566

86.1%

Administrative expenses

401,981

256,122

56.9%

Selling expenses

559,674

403,897

38.6%

Distribution expenses

223,489

94,743

135.9%

Total expenses

1,185,144

754,762

57.0%

Operating income

1,330,744

596,804

123.0%

Interest expense

(70,827)

(59,984)

18.1%

Interest income

9,586

5,614

70.8%

Unrealized gain on valuation of financial derivative

30,377

8,640

251.6%

instruments

Changes in fair value of warrants

(585,372)

-

100%

Foreign exchange loss, net

(36,213)

(6,538)

453.9%

Financing cost, net

(652,449)

(52,268)

1148.3%

Income before income taxes

678,295

544,536

24.6%

Income taxes

390,604

164,921

136.8%

Net income

287,691

379,615

-24.2%

EBITDA breakdown (Ps. $1,357 million)

Concept

9M20

9M19

∆%

Net income

287,691

379,615

-24.2%

(+) Income taxes

390,604

164,921

136.8%

(+) Financing cost, net

652,449

52,268

1148.3%

(+) Depreciation and amortization

26,480

26,109

1.4%

EBITDA

1,357,224

622,913

117.9%

EBITDA margin

29.1%

27.2%

2.0%

ri.betterware.com.mx

8

Q3 2020 Earnings

Betterware de México, S.A.B. de C.V. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the nine-months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

(In Thousands of Mexican Pesos)

Sep 2020

Sep 2019

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income for the period

287,691

379,615

Adjustments for:

Income tax expense

390,604

164,921

Depreciation and amortization of non-current assets and right of use

26,480

26,109

assets

Interest income recognized in profit or loss

(9,586)

(5,614)

Interest expense recognized in profit or loss

70,827

59,984

Gain of property, plant, equipment sale

-

-

Unrealized gain in valuation of financial derivative instruments

554,995

(8,640)

Movements in working capital:

Trade accounts receivable

(433,216)

(101,683)

Accounts receivable from related parties

560

(604)

Inventory

(767,747)

(48,083)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(210,859)

12,464

Accounts payable to suppliers and accrued expenses

2,068,416

25,362

Provisions

70,173

2,843

Value added tax payable

21,413

7,510

Statutory employee profit sharing

2,123

(585)

Income taxes paid

(331,982)

(166,551)

Employee benefits

(243)

(156)

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,739,649

346,892

Cash flows from investing activities:

Payments for property, plant and equipment

(361,966)

(177,634)

Disposal of property, plant and equipment

7,283

-

Interest received

9,586

-

Net cash used in investing activities

(345,097)

(177,634)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Repayment of borrowings

(1,267,258)

(189,987)

Proceeds from borrowings

1,195,749

223,743

Interest paid

(76,019)

(49,052)

Lease payment

(11,846)

21,231

Dividends and Capital stock increase, net

(293,668)

(199,755)

Net cash used in financing activities

(453042)

(193,820)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

941,510

(24,562)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

213,697

177,383

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

1,155,207

152,821

ri.betterware.com.mx

9

Q3 2020 Earnings

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "should", "would", "plan", "predict", "potential", "seem", "seek," "future," "outlook", and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. The reader should understand that the results obtained may differ from the projections contained in this document, as past results in no way offer any guarantee of future performance. For this reason, the Company assumes no responsibility for any indirect factors or elements beyond its control that might occur inside Mexico or abroad and which might affect the outcome of these projections.

ri.betterware.com.mx

10

Q3 2020 Earnings

Q3 2020 Conference Call

Management will hold a conference call with investors on November 6th, 2020 at 8am Central Standard Time (CST)/9am Eastern Time (EST). For anyone who wishes to join live, the dial-in information is:

Toll Free: 1-877-451-6152

Toll/International: 1-201-389-0879

Conference ID: 13711863

If you wish to listen to the replay of the conference call, please see instructions below:

Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921

Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin Number: 13711863

ri.betterware.com.mx

11

Disclaimer

Betterware de Mexico SA de CV published this content on 05 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2020 22:56:03 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
