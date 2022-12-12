Betterware de Mexico P I de C : México Announces a Dividend Payment of Mexican Pesos $50 million - Form 6-K

Betterware de México Announces a Dividend Payment of Mexican Pesos $50 million

Guadalajara, Jalisco, México; December 12, 2022 - Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V. (Nasdaq: BWMX) ("Betterware") announced that it will pay an aggregate dividend of MX$50,000,000, which represents approximately US$0.0608 per share. The distribution is expected to take place no later than December 22, 2022.

About Betterware

Founded in 1995, Betterware de Mexico is the leading direct-to-consumer company in Mexico focused on offering innovative products that solve specific needs regarding organization, practicality, space saving and hygiene within the household. With the acquisition of JAFRA on April 7, 2022, the Company now offers a leading brand of Direct Selling in the Beauty and Personal Care products industry in Mexico and the United States where it offers Fragrances, Color & Cosmetics, Skin Care and Toiletries. The combined company possesses an asset-light business model with low capital expenditure requirements and a track record of strong profitability, double digit rates of revenue growth and free cash flow generation. Today, the Company distributes its products in Mexico and Guatemala, and with its recent acquisition, it now has gained presence in the United States through JAFRA's portfolio of products.