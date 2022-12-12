Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BWMX   MX00BW020002

BETTERWARE DE MÉXICO, S.A.P.I. DE C.V.

(BWMX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:37 2022-12-12 pm EST
6.490 USD   -6.89%
01:30pBetterware De Mexico P I De C : México Announces a Dividend Payment of Mexican Pesos $50 million - Form 6-K
PU
11/02Betterware/JAFRA Group Appoints Karalee Mora as Chief Executive Officer of JAFRA USA
PR
11/02Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Appoints Karalee Mora as Chief Executive Officer of JAFRA USA
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Betterware de Mexico P I de C : México Announces a Dividend Payment of Mexican Pesos $50 million - Form 6-K

12/12/2022 | 01:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Betterware de México Announces a Dividend Payment of Mexican Pesos $50 million

Guadalajara, Jalisco, México; December 12, 2022 - Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V. (Nasdaq: BWMX) ("Betterware") announced that it will pay an aggregate dividend of MX$50,000,000, which represents approximately US$0.0608 per share. The distribution is expected to take place no later than December 22, 2022.

Investor Relations Contacts

Company:

Investor Relations

ir@better.com.mx

+52 (33) 3836 0500

Or:

ICR

Investor Relations:

Allison Malkin

203-682-8225

Public Relations

Alecia Pulman

203-682-8224

About Betterware

Founded in 1995, Betterware de Mexico is the leading direct-to-consumer company in Mexico focused on offering innovative products that solve specific needs regarding organization, practicality, space saving and hygiene within the household. With the acquisition of JAFRA on April 7, 2022, the Company now offers a leading brand of Direct Selling in the Beauty and Personal Care products industry in Mexico and the United States where it offers Fragrances, Color & Cosmetics, Skin Care and Toiletries. The combined company possesses an asset-light business model with low capital expenditure requirements and a track record of strong profitability, double digit rates of revenue growth and free cash flow generation. Today, the Company distributes its products in Mexico and Guatemala, and with its recent acquisition, it now has gained presence in the United States through JAFRA's portfolio of products.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Betterware de Mexico SA de CV published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 18:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BETTERWARE DE MÉXICO, S.A.P.I. DE C.V.
01:30pBetterware De Mexico P I De C : México Announces a Dividend Payment of Mexican Pesos $50 m..
PU
11/02Betterware/JAFRA Group Appoints Karalee Mora as Chief Executive Officer of JAFRA USA
PR
11/02Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Appoints Karalee Mora as Chief Executive Officer..
CI
11/02Betterware De Mexico P I De C : JAFRA Group Appoints Karalee Mora as Chief Executive Offic..
PU
10/28Transcript : Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, O..
CI
10/28Top Premarket Decliners
MT
10/27Betterware Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
PR
10/27Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter a..
CI
10/27Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Provides Consolidated Financial Guidance for the..
CI
10/27Betterware de México Appoints Alejandro Ulloa as Chief Financial Officer
PR
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 11 463 M 578 M 578 M
Net income 2022 666 M 33,6 M 33,6 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 116 M 258 M 258 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,45x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 2 503
Free-Float 46,4%
Chart BETTERWARE DE MÉXICO, S.A.P.I. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BETTERWARE DE MÉXICO, S.A.P.I. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 138,14 MXN
Average target price 274,38 MXN
Spread / Average Target 98,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrés Campos Commercial Director
Alejandro Ulloa Chief Financial Officer
Luis Germán Campos Orozco Chairman
Mauricio Alvarez Chief Information Officer
Federico Clariond Domene Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BETTERWARE DE MÉXICO, S.A.P.I. DE C.V.-66.75%258
AMAZON.COM, INC.-46.56%908 865
JD.COM, INC.-16.77%91 300
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.37.75%34 574
COUPANG, INC.-38.29%32 096
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED42.64%16 312