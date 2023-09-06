https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/H4673YU3

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - BetTube Corporation Ltd (NSX:BOX) advises that, at its Board of Directors meeting held on 5 September 2023, the directors approved the Company's On-Market Share Buy-Back Program (Program) for 2023-2024.The Company has lodged the requisite forms with ASIC and notes that the Program will commence from 1 October 2023.To view details of the Buyback, please visit:





The BetTube Group began in 2018, on the cusp of the new Computer Revolution based on data analytics, machine learning and AI and the maturity of behavioural science, to build an online cloud-based platform providing a better wagering entertainment solution with innovative offerings on wagering products and services with responsible gambling and harm minimisation embedded in BetTube Group's ethos, structure and processes. The BetTube Group is committed to building wagering infrastructures which offer wagering Platform as a Service (PaaS) to entities wanting to enter the wagering industry. The BetTube Group's long term PaaS strategy begins with the Group using its proprietary platform to compete with Australian existing operators through its B2C brand "Bet Right".





