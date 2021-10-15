Change - Change in Corporate Information::Change in details of a Subsidiary

BEVERLY JCG LTD.
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)
(Company Registration No. 200505118M)
CHANGE IN DETAILS OF A SUBSIDIARY
INTRODUCTION
The board of directors (the "Board" or "Directors") of Beverly JCG Ltd. (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the Company's previous announcement made on 22 September 2021 (the "Previous Announcement") in relation to the entry into the definitive agreement by Natasha Beverly Sdn Bhd ("Natasha Beverly"), a subsidiary of the Company, with Mizu Skin Beauty ("Mizu") to, inter alia, establish a joint venture company in Malaysia to be known as "Natasha Beverly Mizu" for the purposes of providing medical spa ("MediSpa") services (the
"Products and Services") (the "Proposed Transaction").
Unless otherwise defined in this announcement, all capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings and construction as ascribed to them in the Previous Announcement.
CHANGE IN NAME OF SUBSIDIARY
The Board wishes to announce that DS Beverly Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Natasha Beverly, which has been dormant since incorporation, had on 12 October 2021, changed its name to Natasha Beverly Mizu Sdn. Bhd. ("Natasha Beverly Mizu") and will be used as the joint venture company for the Proposed Transaction.
RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
The Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information given in this announcement and confirm after making all reasonable enquiries that to the best of their knowledge and belief, this announcement constitutes full and true disclosure of all material facts about the Proposed Transaction and the Company and its subsidiaries, and the Directors are not aware of any facts the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading. Where information in this announcement has been extracted from published or otherwise publicly available sources or obtained from a named source, the sole responsibility of the Directors has been to ensure that such information has been accurately and correctly extracted from those sources and/or reproduced in this announcement in its proper form and context.
CAUTION IN TRADING
Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution in trading their shares as there is no certainty or assurance as at the date of this announcement that the Proposed Transaction will be completed or that no changes will be made to the terms thereof. The Company will make the necessary announcements when there are further developments on
the Proposed Transaction. Shareholders are advised to read this announcement and any further announcements by the Company carefully, and should consult their stock brokers, bank managers, solicitors or other professional advisors if they have any doubt about the actions they should take.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
Dato' Ng Tian Sang @ Ng Kek Chuan
Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
15 October 2021
