General Announcement::Responses to Questions from Securities Investors Association (Singapore)

BEVERLY JCG LTD.

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No. 200505118M)

RESPONSES TO QUESTIONS FROM SECURITIES INVESTORS ASSOCIATION (SINGAPORE) IN

RELATION TO THE COMPANY'S ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31

DECEMBER 2020

The board of directors (the "Board" or "Directors") of Beverly JCG Ltd. (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to respond to questions raised by Securities Investors Association (Singapore) ("SIAS") in relation to the Company's annual report ("FY2020 Annual Report") for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 ("FY2020") as follows:

SIAS Q1:

As noted in the chairman's statement, despite the pandemic, the group kept its focus on growing its new core business in healthcare and beauty. The group leveraged the successful acquisition of a 51% stake in Beverly Wilshire Medical Centre Group of Companies in November 2019 and made further progress on its expansion. The company's name was also changed from "JCG Investment Holdings Ltd." to "Beverly JCG Ltd." with effect from 2 July 2020.

Some of the other notable milestones by the group include its expansion to Ipoh; forming JVs to operate medical aesthetics clinics, other health maintenance procedures such as medi-spa, chiropractor and physiotherapy, and aesthetic dental services; being appointed as official Covid-19 vaccination centres in Malaysia; and the unwinding of the acquisition of Brand X Lab Pte. Ltd.

The executive directors are Dato' Ng Tian Sang @ Ng Kek Chuan (executive chairman and chief executive officer), Mr Howard Ng How Er (executive director and deputy chief executive officer) and Mr Ang Kok Huan (executive director). The company has identified Ms Violet Seah Sin Yuen, chief financial officer, as the only key executive personnel other than the directors.