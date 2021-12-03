Placements::RECEIPT OF APPROVAL-IN-PRINCIPLE FROM SINGAPORE EXCHANGE SECURITIES LIMITED

BEVERLY JCG LTD.

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No. 200505118M)

RECEIPT OF APPROVAL-IN-PRINCIPLE FROM THE SINGAPORE EXCHANGE SECURITIES

TRADING LIMITED FOR PROPOSED SUBSCRIPTION (YSA JULY 2021), PROPOSED

SUBSCRIPTIONS (OCTOBER 2021) AND NEGOTIATOR SHARES

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 The board of directors (the "Board" or "Directors") of Beverly JCG Ltd. (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the Company's announcements on 21 July 2021 and 29 October 2021 (the "Previous Announcements") in relation to the issue and allotment by the Company to:

Dato Seri Yeoh Soo Ann of new ordinary shares (" Shares ") in the capital of the Company (the " Subscription Shares (YSA July 2021) "), together with new warrants (the " Investment Warrants (YSA July 2021) "), with each Investment Warrant (YSA July 2021) convertible into one (1) Share (the " Warrant Shares (YSA July 2021) ") (the " Proposed Subscription (YSA July 2021) "); each of Dato Seri Yeoh Soo Ann, Ir. Lee Heuk Ping, Dato' Lim Sin Khong, Datuk Seri

Pang Tee Nam, Ignatius Luke Jr Tan Keng Hee and Wong Ah Chiew of Shares in the capital of the Company (the " Subscription Shares (October 2021) "), together with new warrants (the " Investment Warrants (October 2021) "), with each Investment Warrant (October 2021) convertible into one (1) Share (the " Warrant Shares (October 2021) ") (the

" Proposed Subscriptions (October 2021) "); and Astramina Advisory Sdn Bhd (" Astramina ") of 9,450,000 Shares in the capital of the

Company (the " Negotiator Shares") pursuant to the Proposed Subscriptions (October 2021).

1.2. Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used in this Announcement shall bear the same meanings as ascribed to them in the Previous Announcements. Any reference to the time of day and date in this Announcement shall be a reference to Singapore time and date, respectively.

2. RECEIPT OF APPROVAL-IN-PRINCIPLE

2.1. The Directors wish to announce that the Company has, on 2 December 2021, received the approval-in-principle) from the SGX-ST ("AIP") in respect of the listing and quotation of: