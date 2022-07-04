BExcellent : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 30 June 2022
FF301
Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities
For the month ended:
30
June 2022
Status: New Submission
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer:
BExcellent Group Holdings Limited
Date Submitted:
04
July 2022
I. Movements in Authorised / Registered Share Capital
1. Type of shares
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Not applicable
Listed on SEHK (Note 1)
Yes
Stock code
01775
Description
BEXCELLENT GP
Number of authorised/registered shares
Par value
Authorised/registered share capital
Balance at close of preceding month
10,000,000,000
HKD
0.01
HKD
100,000,000
Increase / decrease (-)
HKD
Balance at close of the month
10,000,000,000
HKD
0.01
HKD
100,000,000
Total authorised/registered share capital at the end of the month:
HKD
100,000,000
FF301
II. Movements in Issued Shares
1. Type of shares
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Not applicable
Listed on SEHK (Note 1)
Yes
Stock code
01775
Description
BEXCELLENT GP
Balance at close of preceding month
500,000,000
Increase / decrease (-)
0
Balance at close of the month
500,000,000
FF301
III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares
(A). Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
1. Type of shares issuable
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Not applicable
Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1)
Yes
Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)
01775
The total number of
Number of share
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
securities which may be
Number of share options
issued upon exercise of
Particulars of share option
options outstanding at
issuer issued during the
issuer which may be
scheme
close of preceding
Movement during the month
outstanding at close of
month pursuant thereto
issued pursuant thereto
all share options to be
month
the month
(A)
as at close of the month
granted under the
scheme at close of the
month
1).
Pre-IPO Share Option
0
0
0
0
Scheme (adopted on 21
June 2018) with the
exercise price of HK
$0.54 per share granted
on 27 June 2018
General Meeting approval
date (if applicable)
2).
Post-IPO Share Option
14,700,000
14,700,000
14,700,000
14,700,000
Scheme (adopted on 21
June 2018) with the
exercise price of HK
$0.493 per share
granted on 23 January
2019
General Meeting approval
date (if applicable)
3).
Post-IPO Share Option
3,940,000
3,940,000
3,940,000
3,940,000
Scheme (adopted on 21
June 2018) with the
exercise price of HK
$0.73 per share granted
on 1 April 2019
General Meeting approval
date (if applicable)
4).
Post-IPO Share Option
20,000,000
20,000,000
20,000,000
20,000,000
Scheme (adopted on 21
FF301
June 2018) with the exercise price of HK $0.60 per share conditionally granted on 29 July 2020, which has become unconditional on 16 October 2020
General Meeting approval
28 September 2020
date (if applicable)
Total A ([object XFAScriptObject]):
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options:
(B). Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
Not applicable
(C). Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
Not applicable
(D). Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be listed, including Options (other than Share Options Schemes)
Not applicable
(E). Other Movements in Issued Share
Not applicable
Total increase / decrease (-) in Ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E)
FF301
IV. Information about Hong Kong Depositary Receipt (HDR)
Not applicable
