  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. BExcellent Group Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1775   KYG108021091

BEXCELLENT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1775)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  09:42 2022-07-03 pm EDT
0.4600 HKD   -7.07%
03:43aBEXCELLENT : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 30 June 2022
PU
03/29BEXCELLENT : Further change in use of proceeds
PU
03/29BEXCELLENT : Announcement of interim results for the six months ended 31 january 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BExcellent : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 30 June 2022

07/04/2022 | 03:43am EDT
FF301

Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities

For the month ended:

30

June 2022

Status: New Submission

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer:

BExcellent Group Holdings Limited

Date Submitted:

04

July 2022

I. Movements in Authorised / Registered Share Capital

1. Type of shares

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code

01775

Description

BEXCELLENT GP

Number of authorised/registered shares

Par value

Authorised/registered share capital

Balance at close of preceding month

10,000,000,000

HKD

0.01

HKD

100,000,000

Increase / decrease (-)

HKD

Balance at close of the month

10,000,000,000

HKD

0.01

HKD

100,000,000

Total authorised/registered share capital at the end of the month:

HKD

100,000,000

Page 1 of 7

v 1.0.1

FF301

II. Movements in Issued Shares

1. Type of shares

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code

01775

Description

BEXCELLENT GP

Balance at close of preceding month

500,000,000

Increase / decrease (-)

0

Balance at close of the month

500,000,000

Page 2 of 7

v 1.0.1

FF301

III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares

(A). Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

1. Type of shares issuable

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)

01775

The total number of

Number of share

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

securities which may be

Number of share options

issued upon exercise of

Particulars of share option

options outstanding at

issuer issued during the

issuer which may be

scheme

close of preceding

Movement during the month

outstanding at close of

month pursuant thereto

issued pursuant thereto

all share options to be

month

the month

(A)

as at close of the month

granted under the

scheme at close of the

month

1).

Pre-IPO Share Option

0

0

0

0

Scheme (adopted on 21

June 2018) with the

exercise price of HK

$0.54 per share granted

on 27 June 2018

General Meeting approval

date (if applicable)

2).

Post-IPO Share Option

14,700,000

14,700,000

14,700,000

14,700,000

Scheme (adopted on 21

June 2018) with the

exercise price of HK

$0.493 per share

granted on 23 January

2019

General Meeting approval

date (if applicable)

3).

Post-IPO Share Option

3,940,000

3,940,000

3,940,000

3,940,000

Scheme (adopted on 21

June 2018) with the

exercise price of HK

$0.73 per share granted

on 1 April 2019

General Meeting approval

date (if applicable)

4).

Post-IPO Share Option

20,000,000

20,000,000

20,000,000

20,000,000

Scheme (adopted on 21

Page 3 of 7

v 1.0.1

FF301

June 2018) with the exercise price of HK $0.60 per share conditionally granted on 29 July 2020, which has become unconditional on 16 October 2020

General Meeting approval

28 September 2020

date (if applicable)

Total A ([object XFAScriptObject]):

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options:

(B). Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed Not applicable

(C). Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed) Not applicable

(D). Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be listed, including Options (other than Share Options Schemes) Not applicable

(E). Other Movements in Issued Share Not applicable

Total increase / decrease (-) in Ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E)

Page 4 of 7

v 1.0.1

FF301

IV. Information about Hong Kong Depositary Receipt (HDR) Not applicable

Page 5 of 7

v 1.0.1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bexcellent Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 07:42:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 181 M 23,1 M 23,1 M
Net income 2021 -27,0 M -3,44 M -3,44 M
Net cash 2021 68,8 M 8,77 M 8,77 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,72x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 248 M 31,5 M 31,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,41x
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 277
Free-Float 24,0%
Chart BEXCELLENT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BExcellent Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wai Lung Tam Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Shing Wai Choi Group CFO, Secretary & Deputy CEO
Ho Ki Leung Chairman
Chi Keung Cheung Chief Information Officer
Chi Hong Kwan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEXCELLENT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-21.43%32
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-3.76%3 430
TAL EDUCATION GROUP22.39%3 121
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.11.27%3 037
KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED256.14%2 403
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-38.70%2 361