    BXLC   US0885771016

BEXIL CORPORATION

(BXLC)
Bexil : Reports 2020 Financial Results and Announces Annual Meeting and Conference Call

05/13/2021 | 04:20pm EDT
Press Release May 13 , 2021

Bexil Corporation Reports 2020 Financial Results and Announces Annual

Meeting and Conference Call

NEW YORK, NY - May 13, 2021 - Bexil Corporation (Stock Symbol: BXLC) ("Bexil" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020. Bexil recorded net income attributable to Bexil shareholders of $1.0 million or $1.13 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to net income attributable to Bexil shareholders of $4.51 million or $5.13 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2019.

The Company's book value per share attributable to Bexil shareholders at December 31, 2020 was $27.49, based on share- holders' equity attributable to Bexil shareholders of approximately $22.9 million and 832,654 shares issued and outstanding, a per share increase of 3% from $26.72 per share a year earlier.

2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Bexil's 2021 annual meeting of stockholders will be held by conference call (dial-in number: (267) 930-4000; access code: 373-498-588#) on June 8, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. ET. Stockholders of record at the close of business on April 12, 2021 are entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the meeting. After the formal business of the meeting is concluded, company executives will make a presentation of financial results and business developments and respond to questions.

The Company's combined Notice of 2021 Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement and 2020 Annual Report, including audited financial statements, is available at www.Bexil.com.

About Bexil Corporation

Bexil is primarily engaged through a wholly owned subsidiary in investment management. To learn more about Bexil, including Rule 15c2-11 information, please visit www.Bexil.com.

Bexil.com

Press Release May 13, 2021

Safe Harbor Note

This release may contain certain "forward looking statements" made within the meaning of federal securities laws includ- ing, but not limited to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Bexil, which may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. The Company may also make additional forward looking statements from time to time. All such subsequent forward looking statements, whether written or oral, by the Company or on its behalf, are also expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. Investors should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties, and other factors, together with the information included in the Company's Annual Report, at http://www.bexil.com/cautionary-language.html, and similar information. All forward looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

The Company views book value per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, as an important indicator of financial perfor- mance. Presented in conjunction with other financial information, the combined presentation can enhance an investor's understanding of the Company's underlying financial condition and results from operations. The definition of book value as presented in this press release is shareholders' equity attributable to Bexil shareholders divided by currently issued and outstanding shares.

Contact:

Thomas O'Malley

Chief Financial Officer

1-212-785-0900

tomalley@bexil.com

www.Bexil.com

Bexil.com

Disclaimer

Bexil Corporation published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 20:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7,53 M - -
Net income 2019 4,51 M - -
Net cash 2019 18,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 3,04x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 12,7 M 12,7 M -
EV / Sales 2018 4,57x
EV / Sales 2019 -0,66x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,7%
NameTitle
Thomas Bassett Winmill Chairman, President, CEO & Chief Legal Officer
Thomas O'Malley Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Russell Kamerman Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Philip N. Kadinsky-Cade Independent Director
John C. Hitchcock Independent Director
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEXIL CORPORATION0.00%13
BLACKROCK, INC.16.99%125 605
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.3.15%67 908
UBS GROUP AG10.67%53 507
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)20.24%44 676
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.22.05%41 868