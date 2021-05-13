Bexil : Reports 2020 Financial Results and Announces Annual Meeting and Conference Call

Bexil Corporation Reports 2020 Financial Results and Announces Annual

Meeting and Conference Call

NEW YORK, NY - May 13, 2021 - Bexil Corporation (Stock Symbol: BXLC) ("Bexil" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020. Bexil recorded net income attributable to Bexil shareholders of $1.0 million or $1.13 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to net income attributable to Bexil shareholders of $4.51 million or $5.13 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2019.

The Company's book value per share attributable to Bexil shareholders at December 31, 2020 was $27.49, based on share- holders' equity attributable to Bexil shareholders of approximately $22.9 million and 832,654 shares issued and outstanding, a per share increase of 3% from $26.72 per share a year earlier.

2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Bexil's 2021 annual meeting of stockholders will be held by conference call (dial-in number: (267) 930-4000; access code: 373-498-588#) on June 8, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. ET. Stockholders of record at the close of business on April 12, 2021 are entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the meeting. After the formal business of the meeting is concluded, company executives will make a presentation of financial results and business developments and respond to questions.

The Company's combined Notice of 2021 Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement and 2020 Annual Report, including audited financial statements, is available at www.Bexil.com.

About Bexil Corporation

Bexil is primarily engaged through a wholly owned subsidiary in investment management. To learn more about Bexil, including Rule 15c2-11 information, please visit www.Bexil.com.