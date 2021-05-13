Bexil : Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
05/13/2021 | 04:20pm EDT
Press Release May 13 , 2021
Bexil Corporation Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
NEW YORK, NY - May 13, 2021 - Bexil Corporation (Stock Symbol: BXLC) ("Bexil" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.
For the three months ended March 31, 2021, Bexil recorded net income attributable to Bexil shareholders of approximately $2.19 million or $2.65 of diluted earnings per share, compared to a net loss attributable to Bexil shareholders of approximately $5.47 million or $6.65 of diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2020.
The Company's book value per share attributable to Bexil shareholders at March 31, 2021 was $29.75, based on sharehold- ers' equity attributable to Bexil shareholders of approximately $24.7 million and 830,577 shares issued and outstanding.
The Company's consolidated unaudited balance sheet, statements of comprehensive income (loss), and statements of cash flows as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2021 are appended to the copy of this press release at www.Bexil.com.
About Bexil Corporation
Bexil is primarily engaged through a wholly owned subsidiary in investment management. To learn more about Bexil, including Rule 15c2-11 information, please visit www.Bexil.com.
Safe Harbor Note
This release may contain certain "forward looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws including, but not limited to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, un- certainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Bexil, which may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. The Company may also make additional forward looking statements from time to time. All such subsequent forward looking statements, whether written or oral, by the Company or on its behalf, are also expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. Investors should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties, and other factors, together with the information included in the Company's Annual Report, at http://www.bexil.com/cautionary-language.html, and similar information. All forward looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.
The Company views book value per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, as an important indicator of financial perfor- mance. Presented in conjunction with other financial information, the combined presentation can enhance an investor's understanding of the Company's underlying financial condition and results from operations. The definition of book value as presented in this press release is shareholders' equity attributable to Bexil shareholders divided by currently issued and outstanding shares.
Contact:
Thomas O'Malley
Chief Financial Officer
1-212-785-0900
tomalley@bexil.com
www.Bexil.com
Bexil Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheet
March 31, 2021
(Unaudited)
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
3,821,404
Investments in securities
17,390,508.00
Accounts receivable
202,663
Prepaid expenses
50,864
Intangible asset, net
991,146
Deferred tax assets, net
2,473,607
Total assets
$
24,930,192
Liabilities and equity
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
395,719
Total liabilities
395,719
Commitments and Contingencies
Equity
Bexil Corporation shareholders' equity
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 9,900,000 shares authorized; 830,577 issued
and outstanding at March 31, 2021
8,306
Series A participating preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000 shares
authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding
-
Additional paid in capital
13,841,690
Notes receivable for common stock issued
(992,561)
Accumulated comprehensive loss
-
Retained earnings
11,851,632
Total Bexil Corporation shareholders' equity
24,709,067
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiary
(174,594)
Total equity
24,534,473
Total liabilities and equity
$
24,930,192
Bexil Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited)
Revenues
2021
2020
Management and other fees
$
581,757
$
500,706
Dividends and interest
313,764
304,262
Realized gain on investments in securities
7,073
3,969
Unrealized gain (loss) on investments in securities
1,855,431
(5,726,697)
Expenses
2,758,025
(4,917,760)
Compensation and benefits
291,938
278,180
General and administrative
131,066
170,783
Professional services
84,483
40,514
Income (loss) before taxes
507,487
489,477
2,250,538
(5,407,237)
Income tax expense
64,165
65,664
Net income (loss)
2,186,373
(5,472,901)
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
719
796
Net income (loss) attributable to Bexil Corporation shareholders
$
2,187,092
$
(5,472,105)
Net income (loss) per share
Basic, attributable to Bexil Corporation shareholders
$
2.67
$
(6.65)
Diluted, attributable to Bexil Corporation shareholders
$
2.65
$
(6.65)
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
819,751
822,791
Diluted
826,438
822,791
Other comprehensive gain (loss), net of tax
Unrealized gain on investment securities
-
8,725
Other comprehensive gain, net of tax
-
8,725
Comprehensive income (loss)
2,186,373
(5,464,176)
Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
719
796
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Bexil Corporation
$
2,187,092
$
(5,463,380)
Bexil Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities
2021
2020
Net income (loss)
$
2,186,373
$
(5,472,901)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by
operating activities
Purchase of investment securities, trading
(311,067)
(287,416)
Proceeds on sales of investment securities, trading
44,783
241,296
Stock-based compensation expense
-
1,551
Realized gain on investments in securities
(7,073)
(3,969)
Unrealized (gain) loss on investments in securities
(1,855,431)
5,726,697
Amortization
90,104
90,104
Amortization of premium (accretion of discount)
-
7,478
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Decrease in accounts receivable
185,782
59,024
Decrease in prepaid expenses
269
-
Increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses
101,032
99,995
Net cash provided by operating activities
434,772
461,859
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of investment securities, available-for-sale
-
(1,055,311)
Proceeds on maturities of investment securities, available-for-sale
-
1,700,000
Net cash provided by investing activities
-
644,689
Cash flows from financing activities
Stock options exercised
300,690
-
Repayments on notes receivable for common stock issued