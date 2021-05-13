Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Bexil Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BXLC   US0885771016

BEXIL CORPORATION

(BXLC)
  Report
Bexil : Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

05/13/2021 | 04:20pm EDT
Press Release May 13 , 2021

Bexil Corporation Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

NEW YORK, NY - May 13, 2021 - Bexil Corporation (Stock Symbol: BXLC) ("Bexil" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, Bexil recorded net income attributable to Bexil shareholders of approximately $2.19 million or $2.65 of diluted earnings per share, compared to a net loss attributable to Bexil shareholders of approximately $5.47 million or $6.65 of diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

The Company's book value per share attributable to Bexil shareholders at March 31, 2021 was $29.75, based on sharehold- ers' equity attributable to Bexil shareholders of approximately $24.7 million and 830,577 shares issued and outstanding.

The Company's consolidated unaudited balance sheet, statements of comprehensive income (loss), and statements of cash flows as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2021 are appended to the copy of this press release at www.Bexil.com.

About Bexil Corporation

Bexil is primarily engaged through a wholly owned subsidiary in investment management. To learn more about Bexil, including Rule 15c2-11 information, please visit www.Bexil.com.

Safe Harbor Note

This release may contain certain "forward looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws including, but not limited to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, un- certainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Bexil, which may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. The Company may also make additional forward looking statements from time to time. All such subsequent forward looking statements, whether written or oral, by the Company or on its behalf, are also expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. Investors should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties, and other factors, together with the information included in the Company's Annual Report, at http://www.bexil.com/cautionary-language.html, and similar information. All forward looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

The Company views book value per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, as an important indicator of financial perfor- mance. Presented in conjunction with other financial information, the combined presentation can enhance an investor's understanding of the Company's underlying financial condition and results from operations. The definition of book value as presented in this press release is shareholders' equity attributable to Bexil shareholders divided by currently issued and outstanding shares.

Contact:

Thomas O'Malley

Chief Financial Officer

1-212-785-0900

tomalley@bexil.com

www.Bexil.com

Bexil.com

Bexil Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheet

March 31, 2021

(Unaudited)

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

3,821,404

Investments in securities

17,390,508.00

Accounts receivable

202,663

Prepaid expenses

50,864

Intangible asset, net

991,146

Deferred tax assets, net

2,473,607

Total assets

$

24,930,192

Liabilities and equity

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

395,719

Total liabilities

395,719

Commitments and Contingencies

Equity

Bexil Corporation shareholders' equity

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 9,900,000 shares authorized; 830,577 issued

and outstanding at March 31, 2021

8,306

Series A participating preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000 shares

authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding

-

Additional paid in capital

13,841,690

Notes receivable for common stock issued

(992,561)

Accumulated comprehensive loss

-

Retained earnings

11,851,632

Total Bexil Corporation shareholders' equity

24,709,067

Noncontrolling interests in subsidiary

(174,594)

Total equity

24,534,473

Total liabilities and equity

$

24,930,192

Bexil.com

Bexil Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited)

Revenues

2021

2020

Management and other fees

$

581,757

$

500,706

Dividends and interest

313,764

304,262

Realized gain on investments in securities

7,073

3,969

Unrealized gain (loss) on investments in securities

1,855,431

(5,726,697)

Expenses

2,758,025

(4,917,760)

Compensation and benefits

291,938

278,180

General and administrative

131,066

170,783

Professional services

84,483

40,514

Income (loss) before taxes

507,487

489,477

2,250,538

(5,407,237)

Income tax expense

64,165

65,664

Net income (loss)

2,186,373

(5,472,901)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

719

796

Net income (loss) attributable to Bexil Corporation shareholders

$

2,187,092

$

(5,472,105)

Net income (loss) per share

Basic, attributable to Bexil Corporation shareholders

$

2.67

$

(6.65)

Diluted, attributable to Bexil Corporation shareholders

$

2.65

$

(6.65)

Weighted average shares outstanding

Basic

819,751

822,791

Diluted

826,438

822,791

Other comprehensive gain (loss), net of tax

Unrealized gain on investment securities

-

8,725

Other comprehensive gain, net of tax

-

8,725

Comprehensive income (loss)

2,186,373

(5,464,176)

Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

719

796

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Bexil Corporation

$

2,187,092

$

(5,463,380)

Bexil.com

Bexil Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities

2021

2020

Net income (loss)

$

2,186,373

$

(5,472,901)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by

operating activities

Purchase of investment securities, trading

(311,067)

(287,416)

Proceeds on sales of investment securities, trading

44,783

241,296

Stock-based compensation expense

-

1,551

Realized gain on investments in securities

(7,073)

(3,969)

Unrealized (gain) loss on investments in securities

(1,855,431)

5,726,697

Amortization

90,104

90,104

Amortization of premium (accretion of discount)

-

7,478

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Decrease in accounts receivable

185,782

59,024

Decrease in prepaid expenses

269

-

Increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses

101,032

99,995

Net cash provided by operating activities

434,772

461,859

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of investment securities, available-for-sale

-

(1,055,311)

Proceeds on maturities of investment securities, available-for-sale

-

1,700,000

Net cash provided by investing activities

-

644,689

Cash flows from financing activities

Stock options exercised

300,690

-

Repayments on notes receivable for common stock issued

29,506

29,187

Common stock repurchases

(657,051)

(62,400)

Net settlement of cashless stock option exercises

(40,952)

(92,313)

Net cash used in provided by financing activities

(367,807)

(125,526)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

66,965

981,022

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

3,754,439

937,770

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

3,821,404

$

1,918,792

Bexil.com

Disclaimer

Bexil Corporation published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 20:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
