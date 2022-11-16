Beyond Air : Corporate Presentation

This presentation is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Beyond Air, Inc. (the "Company") nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The Company files annual, quarterly and other reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2022 (the "Form 10-K") which was filed on June 16, 2021. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. For a more complete discussion of the risk factors affecting our business, please refer to the Form 10-K.
Our public communications, including this presentation, and SEC filings, may contain statements related to future, not past, events. These forward-looking statements are based upon current beliefs and expectations of Beyond Air's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements often, but not always, may be identified by the use of words such as "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "targets," "expects," "plans," "projects," "intends," "predicts," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," "approximately," potential" or, in each case, their negative or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, although not all forward- looking statements contain these words. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.
These forward-looking statements appear in a number of places throughout this presentation and include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, the patient market size and market adoption of our products by physicians and patients, the timing and cost of clinical trials for our products or whether such trials will be conducted at all, completion and receiving favorable results of clinical trials for our products, the development and approval of the use of nitric oxide for additional indications, FDA approval of, or other regulatory action with respect to, the timing, cost or other aspects of the commercial launch of our products and the commercial launch and future sales of our products or any other future products or product candidates. The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic and global efforts to contain its spread will impact our operations, including the ability to conduct our preclinical studies and clinical trials or rely on our third-party manufacturing and supply chain, will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted at this time, and include the duration, severity and scope of the pandemic and the actions taken to contain or treat the COVID-19 pandemic.
By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events, competitive dynamics, and healthcare, regulatory and scientific developments and depend on the economic circumstances that may or may not occur in the future or may occur on longer or shorter timelines than anticipated or not at all. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this presentation, we caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate may differ materially from the forward looking statements contained in this presentation.
Our Mission
Harness the Power of Nitric Oxide
Ability to transition between hospital and untapped at-home market
Creating Unlimited Access to On-Demand Nitric Oxide from Ambient Air
Nasdaq Listed: XAIR
Headquarters: Garden City, NY
Other Locations: Ireland, Israel
LungFit® Platform Elicits Paradigm Shift for
Nitric Oxide Therapy
Our revolutionary LungFit® technology
The LungFit® Systems are designed
platform generates nitric oxide (NO)
by the same inventors who developed
on-demand from ambient air and
the ﬁrst nitric oxide delivery system
safely delivers it to patients to treat a
and other systems in use worldwide
variety of lung diseases
Hospital Setting
Hospital NICU Setting
At-Home Treatment
High concentration nitric oxide to treat viral
Low concentration nitric oxide for the
High concentration nitric oxide for the
community acquired pneumonia (including
treatment of term and near-term neonates
treatment of NTM and lung infections in
COVID-19) and bronchiolitis+
with hypoxic respiratory failure*
patients with underlying COPD+
4>+Caution: LungFit<® PRO and LungFit® GO are≤investigational device, limited by federal (or United States) law to investigational use. High concentration iNO is defined as 80 ppm to 400 ppm. Low concentration is 80 ppm.*Commonly referred to as persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn or PPHN.
Introducing the Patented Ionizer™ Technology
The LungFit® PH is the first and only system with patented Ionizer technology that generates nitric oxide using room air, enabling the delivery of unlimited,on-demandnitric oxide regardless of dose or flow.
