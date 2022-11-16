Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Beyond Air, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XAIR   US08862L1035

BEYOND AIR, INC.

(XAIR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  02:39 2022-11-16 pm EST
6.050 USD   -2.42%
02:09pBeyond Air : Corporate Presentation
PU
11/14Beyond Air, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/10Beyond Cancer™ Presents Promising New In Vivo Data Showing Ultra-High Concentration Nitric Oxide Therapy (UNO) in Combination with Anti-PD-1 During the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2022 Annual Meeting
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Beyond Air : Corporate Presentation

11/16/2022 | 02:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corporate Presentation

November 2022

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Beyond Air, Inc. (the "Company") nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The Company files annual, quarterly and other reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2022 (the "Form 10-K") which was filed on June 16, 2021. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. For a more complete discussion of the risk factors affecting our business, please refer to the Form 10-K.

Our public communications, including this presentation, and SEC filings, may contain statements related to future, not past, events. These forward-looking statements are based upon current beliefs and expectations of Beyond Air's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements often, but not always, may be identified by the use of words such as "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "targets," "expects," "plans," "projects," "intends," "predicts," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," "approximately," potential" or, in each case, their negative or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, although not all forward- looking statements contain these words. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements appear in a number of places throughout this presentation and include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, the patient market size and market adoption of our products by physicians and patients, the timing and cost of clinical trials for our products or whether such trials will be conducted at all, completion and receiving favorable results of clinical trials for our products, the development and approval of the use of nitric oxide for additional indications, FDA approval of, or other regulatory action with respect to, the timing, cost or other aspects of the commercial launch of our products and the commercial launch and future sales of our products or any other future products or product candidates. The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic and global efforts to contain its spread will impact our operations, including the ability to conduct our preclinical studies and clinical trials or rely on our third-party manufacturing and supply chain, will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted at this time, and include the duration, severity and scope of the pandemic and the actions taken to contain or treat the COVID-19 pandemic.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events, competitive dynamics, and healthcare, regulatory and scientific developments and depend on the economic circumstances that may or may not occur in the future or may occur on longer or shorter timelines than anticipated or not at all. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this presentation, we caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate may differ materially from the forward looking statements contained in this presentation.

2

Our Mission

Harness the Power of Nitric Oxide

Ability to transition between hospital and untapped at-home market

Creating Unlimited Access to On-Demand Nitric Oxide from Ambient Air

Nasdaq Listed: XAIR

Headquarters: Garden City, NY

Other Locations: Ireland, Israel

3

LungFit® Platform Elicits Paradigm Shift for

Nitric Oxide Therapy

Our revolutionary LungFit® technology

The LungFit® Systems are designed

platform generates nitric oxide (NO)

by the same inventors who developed

on-demand from ambient air and

the ﬁrst nitric oxide delivery system

safely delivers it to patients to treat a

and other systems in use worldwide

variety of lung diseases

Hospital Setting

Hospital NICU Setting

At-Home Treatment

High concentration nitric oxide to treat viral

Low concentration nitric oxide for the

High concentration nitric oxide for the

community acquired pneumonia (including

treatment of term and near-term neonates

treatment of NTM and lung infections in

COVID-19) and bronchiolitis+

with hypoxic respiratory failure*

patients with underlying COPD+

4 >+Caution: LungFit< ® PRO and LungFit® GO areinvestigational device, limited by federal (or United States) law to investigational use. High concentration iNO is defined as 80 ppm to 400 ppm. Low concentration is 80 ppm.*Commonly referred to as persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn or PPHN.

Introducing the Patented Ionizer™ Technology

The LungFit® PH is the first and only system with patented Ionizer technology that generates nitric oxide using room air, enabling the delivery of unlimited, on-demandnitric oxide regardless of dose or flow.

Oxygen

60 Watts

Nitric Oxide

NO2 Smart

Filter

Nitrogen

Electrode

Nitrogen

Main and Backup Ionizers

For illustrative purposes.

Dioxide

5

Disclaimer

Beyond Air Inc. published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 19:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BEYOND AIR, INC.
02:09pBeyond Air : Corporate Presentation
PU
11/14Beyond Air, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial ..
AQ
11/10Beyond Cancer™ Presents Promising New In Vivo Data Showing Ultra-High Concentrati..
AQ
11/09Beyond Air Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023
AQ
11/08BEYOND AIR, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
11/08Beyond Air, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended S..
CI
11/08Transcript : Beyond Air, Inc., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 08, 2022
CI
11/08Beyond Air® Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023
AQ
10/24Beyond Air® Announces Positive Data for Inhaled Nitric Oxide (NO) to Treat COVID-19 wit..
AQ
10/24Beyond Air® Announces Positive Data for Inhaled Nitric Oxide (NO) to Treat COVOD-19 wit..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BEYOND AIR, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3,73 M - -
Net income 2023 -47,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -4,06x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 185 M 185 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 49,7x
Capi. / Sales 2024 4,67x
Nbr of Employees 62
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart BEYOND AIR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Beyond Air, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEYOND AIR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 6,20 $
Average target price 18,40 $
Spread / Average Target 197%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven A. Lisi Chairman
Amir Avniel President, Chief Business Officer & Director
Douglas Larson Chief Financial Officer
Frederick Montgomery Vice President-Medical Systems
Andrew Colin Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEYOND AIR, INC.-34.32%185
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-27.52%179 832
MEDTRONIC PLC-19.86%110 851
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-8.79%63 419
DEXCOM, INC.-13.36%44 926
HOYA CORPORATION-12.77%38 196