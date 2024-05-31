Corporate Presentation

May 2024

Forward Looking Statements

2

Nitric Oxide: A Simple, Yet Complex Molecule

We are the Nitric Oxide Company

  • Nitric Oxide (NO) is the combination of nitrogen and oxygen in a specific manner
  • NO is a free radical gas that the human body synthesizes from L-arginine via the enzyme nitric oxide synthase (NOS)
  • Modulation of NO in the human body can have significant benefits
  • Endogenous and exogenous NO are 100% structurally identical and physiologically indistinguishable in the human body
  • In nature a lightning strike forms NO

Nitric oxide synthase (NOS) exists in 3 isoforms in the

human body and has multiple functions.

Type

Location

Mechanism

Therapeutic Target

Endothelial

Vascular

Vasodilation

Hypoxic respiratory

Vasoprotection

(eNOS)

endothelial

failure: Right ventricular

Atherosclerosis

cells

dysfunction

prevention

Non-specific immune

Inducible

defense

Respiratory infection;

Macrophages

Mediation of

(iNOS)

Solid tumors

inflammation

Septic shock

Neuronal

Neuronal

Neuronal function

Autism

(nNOS)

tissue

3

Our Mission: Harness the Power of Nitric Oxide

We are developing the ability to transition between the ICU, whole hospital and the untapped home market

Beyond Air's robust active pipeline of products targets the following conditions:

  • Hypoxic respiratory failure Right ventricular dysfunction

Respiratory infection

Cancer

Autism spectrum disorder

Beyond Air Is The World's Leading Nitric Oxide Company

4

Nasdaq Listed: XAIR

Headquarters: Garden City, NY

Financial and Patent Information

Financial Overview

Revenue Guidance of $12 - $16 million for FY ending March 31, 2025

Ticker

XAIR

Exchange

NASDAQ

Share Price

$1.29 (as of 5/16/24)

Shares

46 million

Outstanding

As of December 31, 2023

Cash & Cash

$31.3 million ($16m

Equivalents

equity raise in March 2024)

Debt

$17.5 million

Expected FY2025 burn <$30M*

*for continuing operations

5

Hospital NICU Setting

Low concentration nitric oxide for the

treatment of term and near-term neonates

with hypoxic respiratory failure**

>15 issued patents expiring up to 2040 >10 pending patent applications, if

issued, may extend expiration through 2044

Patent portfolio is strong and broad, including but not limited to…

  • The NO generator
  • The breathing circuit
  • NO delivery system
  • NO2 filter (utility and design)
  • NO concentration
  • NO action in the body
  • NO dosing

**Commonly referred to as persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn or PPHN

Introducing the LungFit PH with our Patented

Plasma Pulse Technology

The LungFit® PH is the first and only FDA approved system with patented Plasma Pulse Technology to generate continuous, unlimited iNO at the point of care from room air.

Oxygen

60 Watts

Nitric Oxide

NO2 Smart

Filter

Nitrogen

Electrode

Nitrogen

Main and Backup Generators

For illustrative purposes.

Dioxide

6

Innovative LungFit® Platform Elicits Paradigm

Shift for Nitric Oxide Therapy

Hospital Setting

At-Home Treatment

High concentration nitric oxide to treat viral

High concentration nitric oxide for the

community acquired pneumonia and

treatment of NTM and lung infections in

bronchiolitis+

patients with underlying COPD+

Our revolutionary LungFit® technology platform generates nitric oxide (NO) on-demand from

ambient air and safely delivers it to patients to treat a variety of lung diseases

The LungFit® Systems are designed by the same inventors who developed the ﬁrst nitric

Hospital NICU Setting

oxide delivery system and other systems in use worldwide

Low concentration nitric oxide for the

treatment of term and near-term neonates

7 with hypoxic respiratory failure*

*Commonly referred to as persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn or PPHN.

+Caution: LungFit® PRO and LungFit> ® GO are< investigational devices, limited by federal (or United States) law to investigational use. High concentration iNO is defined as 80 ppm to 400 ppm. Low concentration is 80 ppm.

Robust LungFit® Pipeline

Device Therapeutic Area

Preclinical

Pilot

Pivotal

PMA

Commercial

Next Milestone*

Partners1

Hospital NICU Setting

Low-concentration iNO (

80

ppm) for pulmonary

treatments

Hospital Setting High-concentration iNO (150 to 400 ppm) for antimicrobial treatments

At-Home Treatment High-concentrationiNO (80 to 400 ppm) for antimicrobial treatments

Persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn (PPHN)

Cardiac surgery

Viral Community-Acquired Pneumonia (VCAP) including COVID-19; Bronchiolitis

Nontuberculous mycobacteria

(NTM) lung infection; Severe exacerbations due to lung infections in COPD patients

US FDA approved CE Mark mid 2024

PMA approval decision 2H 2024

US VCAP pilot study ongoing with pivotal study planned for 2025/2026 winter

Discuss pivotal trial design w/ FDA in 2H 2024

COPD pilot TBD based on strategic priorities

  1. All dates are calendar year, and based on projections and appropriate financing, anticipated first launch on a global basis pending appropriate regulatory approvals
  1. Getz Healthcare is our commercial partner in 10 Asian countries (excluding Japan) and is recognized as the leading distributor of medical equipment, devices, and consumables, in Asia Pacific The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation provided us with a grant of up to $2.17 million to help fund the completed trial of LungFit GO to treat NTM pulmonary disease in Australia

8

Drug NO Candidates

Drug Therapeutic Area

Preclinical

Ph 1

Ph 2

Ph 3

NDA

Commercial Next Milestone(*)

nNOS Inhibitor (neuronal nitric oxide synthase inhibitor)

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD)

Other nNOS related neurological

disorders

For more information, visit neuro-nos.com

First-in-human data anticipated in 2025

Ultrahigh concentration NO >10,000 ppm to treat multiple types of solid tumors.

For more information, visit beyondcancer.com

Drug Therapeutic Area

Preclinical

Ph 1

Ph 2

Ph 3

NDA

Commercial

Next Milestone(*)

Monotherapy

UNO

Cutaneous/ near cutaneous

Phase 1a full dataset mid 2024

tumors

UNO

Multiple solid tumors

Combination Therapy

UNO + anti-PD-1

Multiple solid tumors

Human study initiation 2H24

UNO + anti-CTLA-4

Multiple solid tumors

9 (*) All dates are calendar year, and based on projections and appropriate financing, anticipated first launch on a global basis pending appropriate regulatory approvals

Large Market Opportunities

PPHN Opportunity:

Annual Viral Pneumonia

Annual Bronchiolitis

Total Refractory NTM

Hospitalizations:

Hospitalizations:

Patient Populations:

7.5k cases in US1

350k US2

120K US4

15K US6

4k EU57

ex-US Includes PPHN &

16M ex-US3

3.2M ex-US4,5

Cardiac Patients

15k Japan8

>$350M

>$1.5B

>$500M

>$1B

>$700M

>$3B

>$1.2B

>$2.5B

11) ​Leigh JP et al., J. Autism Dev. Disord., 2015

Programs not

using LungFit >>>

  • US$ Sales Potential
  • WW$ Sales Potential

Solid Tumor

Program

>$37 Billion Global

Checkpoint Inhibitor

Market in 2022 and

Growing10

The cost of caring for Americans with ASD is expected to be >$460b by 202511

Autism Spectrum

Disorder (ASD)

