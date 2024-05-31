Corporate Presentation
May 2024
Forward Looking Statements
This presentation is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Beyond Air, Inc. (the "Company") nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The Company files annual, quarterly and other reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2023 (the "Form 10-K") which was filed on June 22, 2023. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. For a more complete discussion of the risk factors affecting our business, please refer to the Form 10-K.
Our public communications, including this presentation, and SEC filings, may contain statements related to future, not past, events. These forward-looking statements are based upon current beliefs and expectations of Beyond Air's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements often, but not always, may be identified by the use of words such as "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "targets," "expects," "plans," "projects," "intends," "predicts," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," "approximately," potential" or, in each case, their negative or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, although not all forward- looking statements contain these words. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.
These forward-looking statements appear in a number of places throughout this presentation and include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, the patient market size and market adoption of our products by physicians and patients, the timing and cost of clinical trials for our products or whether such trials will be conducted at all, completion and receiving favorable results of clinical trials for our products, the development and approval of the use of nitric oxide for additional indications, FDA approval of, or other regulatory action with respect to, the timing, cost or other aspects of the commercial launch of our products and the commercial launch and future sales of our products or any other future products or product candidates.
By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events, competitive dynamics, and healthcare, regulatory and scientific developments and depend on the economic circumstances that may or may not occur in the future or may occur on longer or shorter timelines than anticipated or not at all. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this presentation, we caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.
Nitric Oxide: A Simple, Yet Complex Molecule
We are the Nitric Oxide Company
- Nitric Oxide (NO) is the combination of nitrogen and oxygen in a specific manner
- NO is a free radical gas that the human body synthesizes from L-arginine via the enzyme nitric oxide synthase (NOS)
- Modulation of NO in the human body can have significant benefits
- Endogenous and exogenous NO are 100% structurally identical and physiologically indistinguishable in the human body
- In nature a lightning strike forms NO
Nitric oxide synthase (NOS) exists in 3 isoforms in the
human body and has multiple functions.
Type
Location
Mechanism
Therapeutic Target
Endothelial
Vascular
Vasodilation
Hypoxic respiratory
Vasoprotection
(eNOS)
endothelial
failure: Right ventricular
Atherosclerosis
cells
dysfunction
prevention
Non-specific immune
Inducible
defense
Respiratory infection;
Macrophages
Mediation of
(iNOS)
Solid tumors
inflammation
Septic shock
Neuronal
Neuronal
Neuronal function
Autism
(nNOS)
tissue
Our Mission: Harness the Power of Nitric Oxide
We are developing the ability to transition between the ICU, whole hospital and the untapped home market
Beyond Air's robust active pipeline of products targets the following conditions:
- Hypoxic respiratory failure Right ventricular dysfunction
Respiratory infection
Cancer
Autism spectrum disorder
Beyond Air Is The World's Leading Nitric Oxide Company
Nasdaq Listed: XAIR
Headquarters: Garden City, NY
Financial and Patent Information
Financial Overview
Revenue Guidance of $12 - $16 million for FY ending March 31, 2025
Ticker
XAIR
Exchange
NASDAQ
Share Price
$1.29 (as of 5/16/24)
Shares
46 million
Outstanding
As of December 31, 2023
Cash & Cash
$31.3 million ($16m
Equivalents
equity raise in March 2024)
Debt
$17.5 million
Expected FY2025 burn <$30M*
*for continuing operations
Hospital NICU Setting
Low concentration nitric oxide for the
treatment of term and near-term neonates
with hypoxic respiratory failure**
>15 issued patents expiring up to 2040 >10 pending patent applications, if
issued, may extend expiration through 2044
Patent portfolio is strong and broad, including but not limited to…
- The NO generator
- The breathing circuit
- NO delivery system
- NO2 filter (utility and design)
- NO concentration
- NO action in the body
- NO dosing
**Commonly referred to as persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn or PPHN
Introducing the LungFit PH with our Patented
Plasma Pulse Technology
The LungFit® PH is the first and only FDA approved system with patented Plasma Pulse Technology to generate continuous, unlimited iNO at the point of care from room air.
Oxygen
60 Watts
Nitric Oxide
NO2 Smart
Filter
Nitrogen
Electrode
Nitrogen
Main and Backup Generators
For illustrative purposes.
Dioxide
Innovative LungFit® Platform Elicits Paradigm
Shift for Nitric Oxide Therapy
Hospital Setting
At-Home Treatment
High concentration nitric oxide to treat viral
High concentration nitric oxide for the
community acquired pneumonia and
treatment of NTM and lung infections in
bronchiolitis+
patients with underlying COPD+
Our revolutionary LungFit® technology platform generates nitric oxide (NO) on-demand from
ambient air and safely delivers it to patients to treat a variety of lung diseases
The LungFit® Systems are designed by the same inventors who developed the ﬁrst nitric
Hospital NICU Setting
oxide delivery system and other systems in use worldwide
Low concentration nitric oxide for the
treatment of term and near-term neonates
7 with hypoxic respiratory failure*
*Commonly referred to as persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn or PPHN.
Caution: LungFit® PRO and LungFit® GO are investigational devices, limited by federal (or United States) law to investigational use. High concentration iNO is defined as 80 ppm to 400 ppm. Low concentration is 80 ppm.
Robust LungFit® Pipeline
Device Therapeutic Area
Preclinical
Pilot
Pivotal
PMA
Commercial
Next Milestone*
Partners1
Hospital NICU Setting
Low-concentration iNO (
80
ppm) for pulmonary
treatments
≤
Hospital Setting High-concentration iNO (150 to 400 ppm) for antimicrobial treatments
At-Home Treatment High-concentrationiNO (80 to 400 ppm) for antimicrobial treatments
Persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn (PPHN)
Cardiac surgery
Viral Community-Acquired Pneumonia (VCAP) including COVID-19; Bronchiolitis
Nontuberculous mycobacteria
(NTM) lung infection; Severe exacerbations due to lung infections in COPD patients
US FDA approved CE Mark mid 2024
PMA approval decision 2H 2024
US VCAP pilot study ongoing with pivotal study planned for 2025/2026 winter
Discuss pivotal trial design w/ FDA in 2H 2024
COPD pilot TBD based on strategic priorities
- All dates are calendar year, and based on projections and appropriate financing, anticipated first launch on a global basis pending appropriate regulatory approvals
- Getz Healthcare is our commercial partner in 10 Asian countries (excluding Japan) and is recognized as the leading distributor of medical equipment, devices, and consumables, in Asia Pacific The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation provided us with a grant of up to $2.17 million to help fund the completed trial of LungFit GO to treat NTM pulmonary disease in Australia
Drug NO Candidates
Drug Therapeutic Area
Preclinical
Ph 1
Ph 2
Ph 3
NDA
Commercial Next Milestone(*)
nNOS Inhibitor (neuronal nitric oxide synthase inhibitor)
Autism spectrum disorder (ASD)
Other nNOS related neurological
disorders
For more information, visit neuro-nos.com
First-in-human data anticipated in 2025
Ultrahigh concentration NO >10,000 ppm to treat multiple types of solid tumors.
For more information, visit beyondcancer.com
Drug Therapeutic Area
Preclinical
Ph 1
Ph 2
Ph 3
NDA
Commercial
Next Milestone(*)
Monotherapy
UNO
Cutaneous/ near cutaneous
Phase 1a full dataset mid 2024
tumors
UNO
Multiple solid tumors
Combination Therapy
UNO + anti-PD-1
Multiple solid tumors
Human study initiation 2H24
UNO + anti-CTLA-4
Multiple solid tumors
Large Market Opportunities
PPHN Opportunity:
Annual Viral Pneumonia
Annual Bronchiolitis
Total Refractory NTM
Hospitalizations:
Hospitalizations:
Patient Populations:
7.5k cases in US1
350k US2
120K US4
15K US6
4k EU57
ex-US Includes PPHN &
16M ex-US3
3.2M ex-US4,5
Cardiac Patients
15k Japan8
>$350M
>$1.5B
>$500M
>$1B
>$700M
>$3B
>$1.2B
>$2.5B
11) Leigh JP et al., J. Autism Dev. Disord., 2015
Programs not
using LungFit >>>
- US$ Sales Potential
- WW$ Sales Potential
Solid Tumor
Program
>$37 Billion Global
Checkpoint Inhibitor
Market in 2022 and
Growing10
The cost of caring for Americans with ASD is expected to be >$460b by 202511
Autism Spectrum
Disorder (ASD)
