Beyond Air, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company developing a platform of nitric oxide (NO) generators and delivery systems (the LungFit platform) capable of generating NO from ambient air. The Company’s LungFit platform can be used to treat patients on ventilators that require NO, as well as patients with chronic or acute severe lung infections through delivery through a breathing mask or similar apparatus. The Company’s areas of focus with LungFit are persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn (PPHN), viral community-acquired pneumonia (VCAP), including COVID-19, bronchiolitis (BRO), nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infection and various severe lung infections with underlying chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Its LungFit PH is an ionizer technology that generates on-demand NO from ambient air and, regardless of dose or flow, delivers it to a ventilator circuit. The LungFit can generate up to 400 parts per million (ppm) of NO.