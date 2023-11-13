Beyond Air, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 13, 2023 at 05:16 pm EST
Beyond Air, Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was USD 0.239 million. Net loss was USD 16.22 million compared to USD 11.97 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.51 compared to USD 0.4 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.51 compared to USD 0.4 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was USD 0.298 million. Net loss was USD 30.32 million compared to USD 22.9 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.96 compared to USD 0.77 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.96 compared to USD 0.77 a year ago.
Beyond Air, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company developing a platform of nitric oxide (NO) generators and delivery systems (the LungFit platform) capable of generating NO from ambient air. The Companyâs LungFit platform can be used to treat patients on ventilators that require NO, as well as patients with chronic or acute severe lung infections through delivery through a breathing mask or similar apparatus. The Companyâs areas of focus with LungFit are persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn (PPHN), viral community-acquired pneumonia (VCAP), including COVID-19, bronchiolitis (BRO), nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infection and various severe lung infections with underlying chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Its LungFit PH is an ionizer technology that generates on-demand NO from ambient air and, regardless of dose or flow, delivers it to a ventilator circuit. The LungFit can generate up to 400 parts per million (ppm) of NO.