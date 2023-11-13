Beyond Air, Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was USD 0.239 million. Net loss was USD 16.22 million compared to USD 11.97 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.51 compared to USD 0.4 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.51 compared to USD 0.4 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was USD 0.298 million. Net loss was USD 30.32 million compared to USD 22.9 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.96 compared to USD 0.77 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.96 compared to USD 0.77 a year ago.