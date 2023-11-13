Beyond Air, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company developing a platform of nitric oxide (NO) generators and delivery systems (the LungFit platform) capable of generating NO from ambient air. The Companyâs LungFit platform can be used to treat patients on ventilators that require NO, as well as patients with chronic or acute severe lung infections through delivery through a breathing mask or similar apparatus. The Companyâs areas of focus with LungFit are persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn (PPHN), viral community-acquired pneumonia (VCAP), including COVID-19, bronchiolitis (BRO), nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infection and various severe lung infections with underlying chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Its LungFit PH is an ionizer technology that generates on-demand NO from ambient air and, regardless of dose or flow, delivers it to a ventilator circuit. The LungFit can generate up to 400 parts per million (ppm) of NO.