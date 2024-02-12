Beyond Air, Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was USD 0.391 million. Net loss was USD 16.22 million compared to USD 12.75 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.5 compared to USD 0.43 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.5 compared to USD 0.43 a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was USD 0.689 million. Net loss was USD 46.54 million compared to USD 35.65 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 1.46 compared to USD 1.19 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 1.46 compared to USD 1.19 a year ago.