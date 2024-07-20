Press release from Companies
Publicerat: 2024-07-20 09:00:06Beyond Frames Entertainment AB: Annual General Meeting 2024
Beyond Frames Entertainment's 2024 annual general meeting (AGM) took place on Friday, June 28, 2024 in the company's office at Bondegatan 21.
The AGM's decided the following:
- Board and Auditors
The AGM re-elected board members Fredrik Burvall, Ricky Helgesson, and Catherine Ehrensvärd. In addition, new elections of Arvid Klingström and Patrick Bach were approved. Ace St. Germain, Erik Åkerfeldt, and Mikael Söderström declined re-election. Fredrik Burvall was elected as chairman of the board. The board agreed to re-elect Revideco as the company's auditors, with Erik Emilsson as auditor.
- Fees
The nomination committee proposes that the fee to the board be issued with a total of SEK 550,000 to be distributed as follows: the chairman of the board is paid SEK 150,000, and other board members are paid SEK 100,000 per member on an annual basis to board members who are not employed within the group. The nomination committee proposes that fees to the Company's auditor should be paid according to the quotation and approved invoice.
- Income statement and balance sheet
The profit and loss statement and the balance sheet were approved. The board decided that the year's results are settled against the balance sheet and that there is no dividend for the financial year 2023.
- Discharge from liability
The AGM discharged the members of the board and the CEO from liability.
- Decision on authorization for the board to decide on new issue of shares
The AGM approved the proposed authorization to decide on new issues of shares and special authorization for the board.
Minutes of the AGM will be available on the company's webpage within short.
For further information, please contact ir@beyondframes.com
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Beyond Frames Entertainment AB (publ) published this content on 20 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2024 07:02:07 UTC.