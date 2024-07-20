The AGM's decided the following:

Board and Auditors

The AGM re-elected board members Fredrik Burvall, Ricky Helgesson, and Catherine Ehrensvärd. In addition, new elections of Arvid Klingström and Patrick Bach were approved. Ace St. Germain, Erik Åkerfeldt, and Mikael Söderström declined re-election. Fredrik Burvall was elected as chairman of the board. The board agreed to re-elect Revideco as the company's auditors, with Erik Emilsson as auditor.

Fees

The nomination committee proposes that the fee to the board be issued with a total of SEK 550,000 to be distributed as follows: the chairman of the board is paid SEK 150,000, and other board members are paid SEK 100,000 per member on an annual basis to board members who are not employed within the group. The nomination committee proposes that fees to the Company's auditor should be paid according to the quotation and approved invoice.

Income statement and balance sheet

The profit and loss statement and the balance sheet were approved. The board decided that the year's results are settled against the balance sheet and that there is no dividend for the financial year 2023.

Discharge from liability

The AGM discharged the members of the board and the CEO from liability.