Publicerat: 2024-07-03 15:56:41

The Swedish Companies Registration Office has registered an increase in the number of shares and share capital in Beyond Frames Entertainment AB (publ), attributable to warrants ("teckningsoptioner") claimed in relation to the Incentive Program 2020/2023 ("Incitamentsprogram 202/2023"), which was communicated on 12 December 2021.

A total of 37 500 shares were issued, which means that the number of shares in the company after registration amounts to 17 340 409. The share capital in the Company has increased by SEK 1 875 and amounts to a total of SEK 867 020.45.