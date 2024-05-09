MIDVALE, Utah, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON), parent company of Overstock, Bed Bath & Beyond, Zulily, and other online retail brands designed to unlock your home’s potential, today announced its participation in the 19th Annual Needham Technology, Media, and Consumer Conference. Marcus Lemonis, Executive Chairman, and Adrianne Lee, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, will host investor meetings on May 15, 2024. This conference is not being webcast.



About Beyond

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON), based in Midvale, Utah, is an ecommerce expert with a singular focus: connecting consumers with products and services that unlock their homes’ potential. The Company owns Overstock, Bed Bath & Beyond, Baby & Beyond, Zulily, and other related brands and associated intellectual property. Its suite of online shopping brands features millions of products for various life stages that millions of customers visit each month. Beyond regularly posts information about the Company and other related matters on the Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website, Beyond.com.

Beyond, Bed Bath & Beyond, Welcome Rewards, Zulily, Overstock and Backyard are trademarks of Beyond, Inc. Other service marks, trademarks and trade names which may be referred to herein are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including but not limited to statements regarding the upcoming conference and presentations therein. Additional information regarding factors that could materially affect results and the accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained herein may be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on February 23, 2024, on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on May 8, 2024, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC.