Q12024 EarningsCall

May 7, 2024

Forward-LookingStatements

The information presented herein may contain forward-looking statementswithin the meaning of the federal securitieslaws.Such

forward-looking statementsinclude all statementsother than statements of historical fact, including forecasts of trends, market conditions, the impact of our national marketing campaign, and other factors that will impact our results of operations.You should not

place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made.We undertake no obligationto update any forward-looking statementsas a result of any new information, future developments, or otherwise. Forward-looking statementsare inherently difficult to predict.Accordingly, actual results could differ materially for a variety of reasons, including but not

limited to, difficulties we may have with our fulfillment partners, supply chain, access to products, shipping costs, insurance, competition, macroeconomic changes, attraction/retention of employees, search engine optimization results, and/orpayment processors.Other risks

and uncertainties include, amongothers, impacts from changing our company name or our use of the Overstock, Bed Bath & Beyond or Zulily brands, our ability to generatepositive cash flow, impacts from our evolving business practices andexpanded product and service offerings, any problems with our infrastructure, including cyber-attacks or data breaches affectingus, adverse tax, regulatory or legal

developments, any restrictions on the use of "cookies" or other tracking technologies, any failure to effectively utilize technological advancementsor protect our intellectual property, negative consequencesof global conflict, and whetherour partnership with Pelion

Venture Partnerswill be able to achieve its objectives. More informationabout factors that could potentially affect our financial results are included in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which was filed with the SEC on February 23, 2024, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC.The Form 10-K and our subsequent filings with the SEC identify important factors that could cause our actual results to

differ materially from those contained in or contemplated by our projections, estimates, and other forward-lookingstatements.

BusinessUpdate

Revenue andStockPrice - 10Year Lookback

Beyond Annual Revenue and Stock Price ($B)

8%

-20%

2024 IssuesIdentified andActionsTaken

Issues Identified

ActionsTaken

Overstock website was shut down

Relaunched Overstock website

Unclear brand positioning

Defined positioning for each brand

Key management holes

Hired several key roles

Messy database

Engaged 3rdparty for data cleanse

No CRM capabilities

Engaged 3rdparty for CDP,

establishingCRM functionalities

FinancialUpdate

Q1 2024 FinancialResults

Revenue

Gross Margin

G&A andTech % of Revenue

$382.3 Million

19.5%

13.1%

+0.3% vs. Q1'23

-720 bps vs. Q1'23

-30 bps vs. Q1'23

Diluted EPS

Adjusted EBITDA Margin1

-$1.62

Ending Cash

-12.5%

Adjusted Diluted EPS2

$256.3 Million

-$1.22

-1,340 bps vs. Q1'23

-15% /-$46.3M vs. Q4'23

-$1.12 vs. Q1'23

$222.1 Million Net Cash Position3

Note: All figures represent results from continuing operations.

1 Adjusted EBITDA Margin is a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation in appendix.

2 Adjusted Diluted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure. Includes adjustment related to estimated tax impact from equity method activity. See reconciliation in appendix.

3 Cash less long-term debt.

Revenue

Revenue

Q1'24 Dynamics

($M)

$700

$660

Revenue of $382.3M

-+0.3% / +$1M vs. Q1'23

$600

$536

Revenue influenced by:

$500

-Active customers +26% vs. Q1'23

$422

-Order delivered +27% vs. Q1'23

-AOV -21% vs. Q1'23

$400

$381

$373

$384

$382

$363

$340

$300

$200

$100

$0

Q1 '19

Q1 '20

Q1 '21

Q1 '22

Q1 '23

Q2 '23

Q3 '23

Q4 '23

Q1 '24

Note: All figures represent results from continuing operations.

Gross Margin

Gross Margin

Gross Margin

Q1'24 Dynamics

($M)

(%)

$225

30%

Gross margin of 19.5%

25.4%

26.9%

26.8%

26.7%

25.5%

-

-720 bps vs. Q1'23

$200

23.5%

$177

25%

Gross margin influenced by:

22.2%

$175

19.2%

19.5%

-

Higher discounting

$143

$150

20%

-

Higher outbound shipping costs

$125

$102

$108

15%

$100

$86

$85

$83

$75

$74

$74

10%

$50

5%

$25

$0

0%

Q1 '19

Q1 '20

Q1 '21

Q1 '22

Q1 '23

Q2 '23

Q3 '23

Q4 '23

Q1 '24

Note: All figures represent results from continuing operations. All figures reflect the change in presentation in the income statement for merchant fees and customer service costs in a

separate line in operating expenses labeled, "Customer service and merchant fees", whereas previously, these expenses were included in Cost of goods sold which impacted gross margin.

G&A andTech Expense

G&A and Tech Expense

G&A and Tech Exp.

Q1'24 Dynamics

($M)

as % of Revenue

$80

15.9%

15.8%1

16%

G&A andTech Expense of

15.1%

14.3%

14.0%

$50.0M

$70

13.4%

13.1%

14%

--2% vs. Q1'23

11.7%

$60

$58

12%

G&A andTech Expense % of

$541

$53

$54

$51

$53

$54

10.1%

$49

$50

revenue of 13.1%

$50

10%

$51

--30 bps vs. Q1'23

$40

8%

8.1%

$30

6%

$20

4%

$10

2%

$0

0%

Q1 '19

Q1 '20

Q1 '21

Q1 '22

Q1 '23

Q2 '23

Q3 '23

Q4 '23

Q1 '24

Note: All figures represent results from continuing operations.

1 In Q1'20 we recorded $2.5M in special items that benefitted G&A expense. Reported G&A and tech expense in Q1'20 was $51.2M, or 15.1% of revenue.

