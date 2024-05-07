Forward-LookingStatements

The information presented herein may contain forward-looking statementswithin the meaning of the federal securitieslaws.Such

forward-looking statementsinclude all statementsother than statements of historical fact, including forecasts of trends, market conditions, the impact of our national marketing campaign, and other factors that will impact our results of operations.You should not

place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made.We undertake no obligationto update any forward-looking statementsas a result of any new information, future developments, or otherwise. Forward-looking statementsare inherently difficult to predict.Accordingly, actual results could differ materially for a variety of reasons, including but not

limited to, difficulties we may have with our fulfillment partners, supply chain, access to products, shipping costs, insurance, competition, macroeconomic changes, attraction/retention of employees, search engine optimization results, and/orpayment processors.Other risks

and uncertainties include, amongothers, impacts from changing our company name or our use of the Overstock, Bed Bath & Beyond or Zulily brands, our ability to generatepositive cash flow, impacts from our evolving business practices andexpanded product and service offerings, any problems with our infrastructure, including cyber-attacks or data breaches affectingus, adverse tax, regulatory or legal

developments, any restrictions on the use of "cookies" or other tracking technologies, any failure to effectively utilize technological advancementsor protect our intellectual property, negative consequencesof global conflict, and whetherour partnership with Pelion

Venture Partnerswill be able to achieve its objectives. More informationabout factors that could potentially affect our financial results are included in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which was filed with the SEC on February 23, 2024, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC.The Form 10-K and our subsequent filings with the SEC identify important factors that could cause our actual results to

differ materially from those contained in or contemplated by our projections, estimates, and other forward-lookingstatements.

