Beyond Lithium Inc. (Formerly "Beyond Minerals Inc.") Interim Management's Discussion & Analysis - Quarterly Highlights Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Discussion dated: May 30, 2024 future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements, unless required by law. Description of Business The Company was incorporated on October 8, 2019, under the laws of Canada. The Company is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. To date, the Company has not generated significant revenues from operations. The Company has no revenues, so its ability to ensure continuing operations is dependent on the discovery of economically recoverable reserves, confirmation of its interest in the underlying mineral claims, and its ability to obtain necessary financing to complete the exploration activities, development, if they are proven successful, and future profitable production. Beyond's goal is to deliver superior returns to shareholders by concentrating on the acquisition and exploration of mining properties. The Company currently plans to focus on its current property interests, as set out below under "Mineral Property Interests". The Company will continue to attempt to raise capital to meet its ongoing operating activities. Outlook and Economic Conditions The Company is a Canadian base and precious metal exploration company, focused on exploring its current property interests, and on acquisitions of other mineral exploration properties, should such acquisitions be consistent with its objectives and acquisition criteria. The Company currently has operations in the Province of Quebec, Canada. The Company's financial success will be dependent upon the extent to which it can make discoveries and on the economic viability of any such discoveries. The development of such assets may take years to complete and the resulting income, if any, is difficult to determine with any certainty. To date, the Company has not produced any revenues. The sales value of any minerals discovered by the Company is largely dependent upon factors beyond its control, such as the market value of the commodities produced. There are significant uncertainties regarding the prices of base and precious metal and the availability of equity financing for the purposes of exploration and evaluation. The future performance of the Company is largely tied to the successful exploration, discovery and eventual development of its property interests, if they are proven successful, and other prospective business opportunities and the overall financial markets. Financial markets are likely to be volatile, reflecting ongoing concerns about the stability of the global economy. However, recently, equity markets in Canada have showed signs of improvement, with equities increasing significantly during this period. Strong equity markets are favourable conditions for completing a financing, public merger or acquisition transaction. Management regularly monitors economic conditions, estimates their impact on the Company's operations, and incorporates these estimates in both short-term operating and longer-term strategic decisions. Highlights On January 9, 2024, the Company entered into a mineral property purchase agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") with Patriot Lithium Limited ("Patriot"), an Australian based mineral exploration company listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX:PAT), pursuant to which the Company will transfer to Patriot an undivided 100% interest in the 61 mining claims comprising the Company's Borland East and P a g e | 4

Beyond Lithium Inc. (Formerly "Beyond Minerals Inc.") Interim Management's Discussion & Analysis - Quarterly Highlights Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Discussion dated: May 30, 2024 Borland North projects located approximately 60 km northwest of Frontier Lithium's PAK project in Northwest Ontario (the "Borland Claims"). As consideration for the Borland Claims, Patriot will issue to Beyond Lithium on closing, 1,100,000 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of Patriot, subject to certain contractual escrow requirements (the "Purchase Price Shares"). Additionally, Patriot shall pay Beyond Lithium a cash payment of $2,500,000 for an initial mineral resource estimate filed or announced by Patriot declaring any JORC, NI 43-101, or SK-1300 compliant, as applicable, deposits or orebodies contained exclusively in any part of the Borland Claims exceeding 20 million metric tonnes of contained Li2O with an average grade equal to 1.0% Li2O or greater. On February 25, 2024, the Company announced that it has agreed to settle debts relating to certain consulting fees owed to two arm's length parties by issuing an aggregate of 171,554 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.185 per share, representing an aggregate value of $31,737 (the "Debt Settlement").

On March 31, 2024, the Company entered into a letter of intent (the "LOI") to amend the terms of the Greenfield Lithium properties Option Agreements and the Victory Projects option agreement. Pursuant to the LOI, option cash payments totaling $481,400 will be converted into promissory notes bearing interest at 6% per annum and maturing on August 31, 2024. As consideration for deferring the cash payments, the Company will issue to the vendors a total of 200,000 common shares of the Company.

During the three months ended March 31, 2024, 140,000 stock options were exercised at a price of $0.15 per share for total proceeds of $21,000.

During the three months ended March 31, 2024, 2,399,000 warrants were exercised at a price of $0.10 per share for total proceeds of $239,000.

During the three months ended March 31, 2024, 303,333 RSUs were converted at a price of $0.315 per share. Events Subsequent to March 31, 2024 On April 24, 2024, the Company and its exploration team was awarded the prestigious 2023 Bernie Schnieders Discovery of the Year Award, presented by the Northwestern Ontario Prospectors Association, for the spodumene discovery at its Victory Project in Ontario, Canada.

On May 24, 2024, the Company closed a private placement of 2,500,000 flow-through shares of the Company at a price of $0.20 per share for gross proceeds of $500,000. In connection with the Offering, the Company paid an eligible third party finder dealing at arm's length with the Company: (i) cash commissions totalling $34,300; and (ii) an aggregate of 171,500 broker warrants, each exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company for 2 years at an exercise price of $0.20 per share.

Beyond Lithium Inc. (Formerly "Beyond Minerals Inc.") Interim Management's Discussion & Analysis - Quarterly Highlights Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Discussion dated: May 30, 2024 Overall Objective The primary business objective of Beyond is the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. In furtherance of this objective, the Company established the following business strategy: Develop and implement a discretionary exploration budget on its property interests with a view to establishing a viable mineral deposit; and

Capitalize on management's technical expertise and ability to identify, evaluate, and acquire exploration properties. See "Risks and Uncertainties" below. Trends Management regularly monitors economic conditions and estimates their impact on the Company's operations and incorporates these estimates in both short-term operating and longer-term strategic decisions. Strong equity markets are favorable conditions for completing a public merger, financing, or acquisition transaction. Apart from these and the risk factors noted under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties", and "Outlook and Economic Conditions", management is not aware of any other trends, commitments, events, or uncertainties that would have a material effect on the Company's business, financial condition, or results of operations. Off-Balance-Sheet Arrangements As of the date of this MD&A, the Company does not have any off-balance-sheet arrangements that have, or are reasonably likely to have, a current or future effect on the results of operations or financial condition of the Company, including, and without limitation, such considerations as liquidity, capital expenditures and capital resources that would be material to investors. Mineral Property Interests Eastchester-Fabie-Trudeau Property, Quebec On March 8, 2021, the Company entered into a purchase agreement with Reyna Silver Corp. (the "Vendor") setting out the terms and conditions upon which the Company acquired a 100% undivided interest in the 37 non-contiguous mining claims comprising the Eastchester-Fabie-Trudeau polymetallic project (the "Property"), located approximately 35 kilometres northwest of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. Pursuant to the purchase agreement, the Company issued 1,000,000 common shares in the share capital of the Company valued at $50,000 to the Vendor and granted the Vendor a 1% net smelter return royalty on the Property pursuant to the terms and conditions of a Net Smelter Returns Royalty Agreement. There are no other underlying royalties registered against the mineral titles that the Company is aware of. The Property consists of 37 mineral titles in three separate blocks as shown in the table below. Eastchester includes eight mineral titles covering 192.15 hectare ("ha"), Fabie includes 20 mineral titles covering 833.09 ha, and Trudeau includes nine mineral titles covering 359.63 ha. All mineral titles were acquired by map designation under the Mining Act (Québec) (the "Mining Act") and are recorded 100% to Beyond Minerals Inc. All of the Company's tenures are in good standing until at least November 19, 2024. The Property lies within the Archean Abitibi Greenstone Belt adjacent to the Destor Porcupine Deformation Zone (DPDZ). The Eastchester block lies north of the DPDZ and is underlain primarily by massive to pillowed, tholeiitic iron and magnesium basalt flows and related gabbro sills belonging to the Deguisier P a g e | 6

Beyond Lithium Inc. (Formerly "Beyond Minerals Inc.") Interim Management's Discussion & Analysis - Quarterly Highlights Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Discussion dated: May 30, 2024 Formation of the Kinojévis Group. The Fabie and Trudeau blocks lie south of the DPDZ within the Southern Volcanic Zone (SVZ) and are underlain by several sub-units of the Duprat-Montbray Formation (DMF) of the lower Blake River Group including massive to weakly-banded, pale green rhyolite flows with thin fragmental and flow-top breccias overlain by a monotonous sequence of massive, pale green andesite flows alternating with dark green, vesicular, often pillowed, more mafic flows. At Fabie the DMF rocks have been intruded by the synvolcanic quartz-feldspar porphyry Fabie Pluton. The DMF units are generally east- trending and dip steeply south and cut by semi-conformable diorite sills subparallel to DMF layers, and crosscutting dykes and small plugs that cut both the DMF rocks and the Fabie Pluton. Structurally the Fabie block is crosscut on the north by the regional scale Fabie Bay Shear Zone and by numerous NNE-trending brittle faults. NTS Block Type No Expiry Area (Ha) Excess Credit Work Required Fees Required 32D11 Eastchester CDC 2457314 14-Aug-25 43.02 $1,840.47 $1,800.00 $73.25 32D11 Eastchester CDC 2457315 14-Aug-25 6.54 $3,695.47 $750.00 $37.50 32D11 Eastchester CDC 2457316 14-Aug-25 29.42 $2,995.47 $1,800.00 $73.25 32D11 Eastchester CDC 2457317 14-Aug-25 27.33 $2,995.47 $1,800.00 $73.25 32D11 Eastchester CDC 2457318 14-Aug-25 36.31 $1,840.47 $1,800.00 $73.25 32D11 Eastchester CDC 2457319 14-Aug-25 6.68 $3,695.47 $750.00 $37.50 32D11 Eastchester CDC 2457320 14-Aug-25 22.45 $3,695.45 $750.00 $37.50 32D11 Eastchester CDC 2457321 14-Aug-25 20.4 $3,695.44 $750.00 $37.50 192.15 $24,453.71 $10,200.00 $443.00 32D06 Fabie CDC 2457306 14-Aug-25 57.14 $3,771.91 $1,800.00 $73.25 32D06 Fabie CDC 2457307 14-Aug-25 57.14 $3,316.91 $1,800.00 $73.25 32D06 Fabie CDC 2457308 14-Aug-25 57.14 $11,550.75 $1,800.00 $73.25 32D06 Fabie CDC 2457309 14-Aug-25 57.14 $10,350.75 $1,800.00 $73.25 32D06 Fabie CDC 2457310 14-Aug-25 43.99 $3,771.91 $1,800.00 $73.25 32D06 Fabie CDC 2457311 14-Aug-25 15.93 $5,171.92 $750.00 $37.50 32D06 Fabie CDC 2457312 14-Aug-25 15.87 $10,843.57 $750.00 $37.50 32D06 Fabie CDC 2457313 14-Aug-25 15.89 $12,043.57 $750.00 $37.50 32D06 Fabie CDC 2507578 06-Dec-24 57.14 $0.00 $1,200.00 $73.25 32D06 Fabie CDC 2507579 06-Dec-24 57.14 $0.00 $1,200.00 $73.25 32D06 Fabie CDC 2507580 06-Dec-24 57.14 $0.00 $1,200.00 $73.25 32D06 Fabie CDC 2507581 06-Dec-24 57.13 $0.00 $1,200.00 $73.25 32D06 Fabie CDC 2507582 06-Dec-24 57.13 $0.00 $1,200.00 $73.25 32D06 Fabie CDC 2507583 06-Dec-24 57.13 $0.00 $1,200.00 $73.25 32D06 Fabie CDC 2507584 06-Dec-24 15.88 $0.00 $500.00 37.5 32D06 Fabie CDC 2507585 06-Dec-24 15.9 $0.00 $500.00 37.5 32D06 Fabie CDC 2507586 06-Dec-24 37.64 $0.00 $1,200.00 $73.25 32D06 Fabie CDC 2507587 06-Dec-24 37.59 $0.00 $1,200.00 $73.25 32D06 Fabie CDC 2507588 06-Dec-24 37.54 $0.00 $1,200.00 $73.25 32D06 Fabie CDC 2507589 06-Dec-24 25.49 $0.00 $1,200.00 $73.25 833.09 $60,821.29 $24,250.00 $1,286.25 P a g e | 7

Beyond Lithium Inc. (Formerly "Beyond Minerals Inc.") Interim Management's Discussion & Analysis - Quarterly Highlights Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Discussion dated: May 30, 2024 32D06 Trudeau CDC 2454283 20-Jul-25 25.01 763.62 $1,200.00 $67.00 32D06 Trudeau CDC 2454284 20-Jul-25 20.74 1,418.60 $500.00 $34.25 32D06 Trudeau CDC 2454285 20-Jul-25 20.88 1,418.60 $500.00 $34.25 32D06 Trudeau CDC 2454286 20-Jul-25 21.04 1,418.60 $500.00 $34.25 32D06 Trudeau CDC 2454287 20-Jul-25 43.48 763.60 $1,200.00 $67.00 32D06 Trudeau CDC 2505040 19-Nov-24 57.12 $0.00 $1,200.00 $67.00 32D06 Trudeau CDC 2505041 19-Nov-24 57.12 $0.00 $1,200.00 $67.00 32D06 Trudeau CDC 2505042 19-Nov-24 57.12 $0.00 $1,200.00 $67.00 32D06 Trudeau CDC 2505043 19-Nov-24 57.12 $0.00 $1,200.00 $67.00 359.63 $5,783.02 $8,700.00 $504.75 No work was done on the Eastchester and Trudeau blocks in 2022. Work was focused on defining and testing an orogenic gold-type drill target on the Fabie block. Historic prospecting initially identified the Lac Fabie Nord and Fabie Nord Ouest gold showings with 1.03 to 2.09gpt Au, and several rounds of sampling and two shallow drill holes confirmed the presence of anomalous gold values. Surface mineralization consists of narrow, gold-bearingquartz-carbonate veinlets in the weakly sheared, Fabie Pluton quartz- feldspar porphyry. The revised Technical Report dated August 31, 2021 confirmed the historical results with three of four grab samples assaying greater than 0.50gpt Au up to a maximum of 3.19gpt Au. An induced polarization-resistivity survey in 2017 detected chargeability anomalies near the gold showings. In September 2022, Prospectair Geosurveys Inc. flew a 91-line kilometre, high-resolution heliborne magnetic and time domain electromagnetic survey over the Fabie block on behalf of the Company. The Fabie Pluton was defined as a strong magnetic high with sharp edges, and a southeast-trending magnetic low within the Fabie Pluton was delineated. The Lac Fabie Nord and Fabie Nord Ouest gold showings were found to lie within this magnetic low and they were also found to roughly correspond to the IPF-08 chargeability anomaly defined in 2017. A five-hole,627-metre,NQ-diameter drill program was completed in early November 2022 to test a 2D-inversion chargeability model for anomaly IPF-08 in the immediate vicinity of the two historical gold showings. On January 19, 2023, the Company announced results of the drill program. Gold mineralization was encountered in narrow zones associated with strong silicification and quartz vein stockworks with hematitic selvages containing coarse pyrite and pyrrhotite. Hole UTM_E UTM_N Elev_m Azi° Incl° Depth_m FB22-01 618,250 5,364,005 317 180 -50 102 FB22-02 618,250 5,364,005 317 180 -70 150 FB22-03 618,352 5,364,031 316 180 -50 99 FB22-04 618,352 5,364,031 316 180 -70 150 FB22-05 618,300 5,364,031 316 180 -50 126 Total 627 Drill hole coordinates from handheld Garmin 66i GPS receiver, UTM WGS84, Zone 17N. Hole Section_mE From_m To_m Interval_m Au_g/t FB22-01 1200 Nil FB22-02 1200 Nil FB22-03 1300 57.0 61.0 4.0 0.41 and 82.0 87.0 5.0 0.36 includes 86.0 87.0 1.0 1.29 FB22-04 1300 65.0 69.0 4.0 0.46 67.0 68.0 1.0 1.04 FB22-05 1350 100.0 102.0 2.0 0.28 P a g e | 8

Beyond Lithium Inc. (Formerly "Beyond Minerals Inc.") Interim Management's Discussion & Analysis - Quarterly Highlights Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Discussion dated: May 30, 2024 Mark Fekete, a Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101 registered as a Professional Geologist in Quebec, has verified the technical data and approved the technical disclosure contained herein for the Eastchester-Fabie-Trudeau Property. Favourable Lake Greenstone Belt, Ontario On September 2, 2022, Beyond announced on that it had staked 114 claims covering an area of 2,220 hectares located approximately 190 km north of Red Lake, in the Borland Lake, Favourable Lake, and Gorman River areas of Northwestern Ontario, adjacent to Midex Resources' Berens Project and located near Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL) PAK Lithium Property. The claims are located within the Favourable Lake greenstone belt, which surrounds the historic Berens River Mine and contains many untested gold, base metal and lithium occurrences. The area has an exploration history dating back to the late 1920s; however, it has been subject to only spatially limited ground exploration. Most exploration in the area, including surface drilling and underground development and drilling, has been concentrated on the historical Berens River Mine No. 1 vein, the subparallel unmined No. 3 vein, and the immediate surrounding area. Between 1939 and 1948, Berens River Mines processed 560,707 short tons of mill feed at a rate of approximately 204-250 tons per day from the No. 1 vein, producing 157,339 ounces of gold, 5,684,360 ounces of silver, 4,129,766 pounds of lead, and 740,567 pounds of zinc (see the NI 43-101 technical report on the Berens River Project, dated October 15, 2021, prepared for Midex Resources Limited by qualified person Ian Trinder, M.Sc., P.Geo.). Peggy Group Lithium Property, Ontario On January 24, 2023, the company announced the acquisition of a 100% undivided interest in 15 contiguous mining claims comprising the Peggy Group Lithium property located approximately 80 km north of Sioux Lookout, in the province of Ontario. Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, Beyond Minerals paid to the vendor aggregate cash consideration of $125,000, issued a total of 2,500,000 common shares of the Company, and assumed a 1.5% net smelter return royalty on the claims comprising the property, one-third of which may be repurchased by the Company for $600,000 to reduce the royalty to 1.0%. The Property covers approximately 7,386 hectares (73.9 km2). It is located approximately 80 km north of Sioux Lookout, Ontario, is easily accessible year-round by way of well-maintained highway and logging roads and features good outcrop exposure. The Property is located 8 km south of the McCombe-Root Lithium project owned by Green Technology Metals (ASX: GT1), which has announced high grade lithium results from their 24,000 m drill program on the project in recent months, new spodumene bearing pegmatite dyke discoveries in the area of the project, and the commencement of baseline environmental studies, all of which highlights the importance of this emerging pegmatite field. The McCombe-Root Lithium project has a historic resource of 2.297 Mt grading 1.3% Li2O (Mulligan R., Geological Survey of Canada, 1965). North Trout Lake Lithium Property, Ontario On February 28, 2023, the Company announced that it was increasing its land position near Frontier Lithium's PAK project with the acquisition of a 100% undivided interest in the 179 contiguous mining claims covering approximately 3,490 hectares (34.9 km2) comprising the North Trout Lake lithium property located approximately 30 km southwest of Sandy Lake, in the province of Ontario (the "Property"). The Property is located approximately 9.5 km east of the Company's other lithium properties (totaling 2,220 hectares) in the Borland Lake, Favourable Lake, and Gorman River areas of Northwestern Ontario, approximately 37 km north of Frontier Lithium Inc.'s (TSXV:FL) PAK and Spark deposits, and approximately 15 km north of Frontier Lithium's spodumene-bearing pegmatite at Pennock Lake. The Pak deposit has a mineral resource of measured, indicated, and inferred categories of 9.3Mt (million tonnes), averaging 2.06% P a g e | 9