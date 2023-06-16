Advanced search
BEYOND MEAT CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Beyond Meat, Inc. - BYND

06/16/2023 | 10:50pm EDT
NEW ORLEANS, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until July 10, 2023 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against  Beyond Meat, Inc. (NasdaqGS: BYND), if they purchased the Company's shares between May 5, 2020 and October 13, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period").  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

Get Help

Beyond Meat investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-bynd-1/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658.  Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Beyond Meat and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On November 10, 2021, post-market, the Company disclosed a $1.8 million inventory write-off, which it attributed to effects from Covid-19. On this news, shares of Beyond Meat fell $12.55 per share, or nearly 13%, to close at $81.93 per share on November 11, 2021.  Then, on December 9, 2021, media sources reported that Taco Bell had cancelled a planned test of Beyond Carne Asada due to ongoing quality concerns. On this news, shares of Beyond Meat fell $5.58 per share, or nearly 8%, to close at $64.51 per share on December 10, 2021. Finally, on October 14, 2022, pre-market, the Company disclosed the departure of its COO, CFO and CGO. On this news, shares of Beyond Meat fell $1.43 per share, or over 9.6%, to close at $13.35 per share on October 14, 2022.

The case is Retail Wholesale Department Store Union Local 338 Retirement Fund v. Beyond Meat, Inc., No. 23-cv-3602.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beyond-meat-shareholder-alert-claimsfiler-reminds-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-of-lead-plaintiff-deadline-in-class-action-lawsuit-against-beyond-meat-inc---bynd-301853260.html

SOURCE ClaimsFiler


© PRNewswire 2023
