Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Beyond Meat, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BYND   US08862E1091

BEYOND MEAT, INC.

(BYND)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-22 pm EDT
10.85 USD   +1.31%
05:46aBynd Alert : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 10, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Beyond Meat, Inc. Shareholders
PR
01:45aNestle Operations Head to Retire; Stephanie Pullings Hart Named as Successor
DJ
05/22Class Action Alert : The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Beyond Meat Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 10, 2023
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BYND ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 10, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Beyond Meat, Inc. Shareholders

05/23/2023 | 05:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: May 5, 2020 to October 13, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 10, 2023
No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in BYND:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/beyond-meat-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=39725&from=4

Beyond Meat, Inc. NEWS - BYND NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period defendants made numerous materially false and misleading statements and omissions concerning the Company's ability to produce plant-based meats at scale. Specifically, defendants repeatedly assured investors that Beyond Meat conducted "extensive testing" to "ensure manufacturability" of its plant-based meat products at commercial scale, and touted the success of the Company's product tests with its large-scale partnerships as "very positive." Further, defendants blamed any delays in launching these large-scale partnerships on Covid-19.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Beyond Meat you have until July 10, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Beyond Meat securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the BYND lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/beyond-meat-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=39725&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
535 Fifth Avenue
4th Floor
New York City, NY 10017
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bynd-alert-the-klein-law-firm-announces-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-july-10-2023-in-the-class-action-filed-on-behalf-of-beyond-meat-inc-shareholders-301831539.html

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about BEYOND MEAT, INC.
05:46aBynd Alert : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 10, 2023 in th..
PR
01:45aNestle Operations Head to Retire; Stephanie Pullings Hart Named as Successor
DJ
05/22Class Action Alert : The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Beyond Meat Investors of a Lea..
PR
05/22Deadline Reminder : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline i..
BU
05/22Bynd Investor Deadline : Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Beyond Meat, Inc...
BU
05/22Beyond Meat, Inc. (nasdaq : BYND) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP R..
PR
05/19BEYOND MEAT CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Pla..
PR
05/19Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Beyond Meat, Inc. - BY..
PR
05/19Beyond Meat, Inc. Class Action Alert : Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds i..
PR
05/19BYND Jakubowitz Law Reminds Beyond Meat Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of Ju..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BEYOND MEAT, INC.
More recommendations
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer