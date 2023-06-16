Advanced search
BYND Jakubowitz Law Reminds Beyond Meat Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 10, 2023

06/16/2023 | 05:46am EDT
NEW YORK, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/beyond-meat-class-action-loss-submission-form/?id=40875&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Beyond Meat between May 5, 2020 and October 13, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until July 10, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period defendants made numerous materially false and misleading statements and omissions concerning the Company's ability to produce plant-based meats at scale. Specifically, defendants repeatedly assured investors that Beyond Meat conducted "extensive testing" to "ensure manufacturability" of its plant-based meat products at commercial scale, and touted the success of the Company's product tests with its large-scale partnerships as "very positive." Further, defendants blamed any delays in launching these large-scale partnerships on Covid-19.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (628) 895-0423
F: (212) 537-5887

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bynd-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-beyond-meat-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-july-10-2023-301852627.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law


© PRNewswire 2023
