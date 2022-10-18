Beyond Meat : 8-K Dlf Settlement - Form 8-K









Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): October 18, 2022





BEYOND MEAT, INC.

Delaware 001-38879 26-4087597 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer Identification Number)

119 Standard Street

El Segundo, California90245

(866) 756-4112

Not Applicable

Item 8.01 Other Events.





As previously reported by Beyond Meat, Inc. (" Beyond Meat ") on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") on March 2, 2022 and on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 2, 2022 filed with the SEC on August 11, 2022, Don Lee Farms and certain of its employees, on the one hand, and Beyond Meat, and certain of its respective current and former employees, on the other hand, were parties to litigation filed in the Superior Court of the State of California for the County of Los Angeles (Case No. BC662838, the " State Court Case ") and the United States District Court for the Central District of California (Case No. 2:22-CV-03751-AB-GJS, the " Federal Court Case "). On October 18, 2022, the parties entered into a confidential written settlement agreement and mutual release, pursuant to which the parties agreed to dismiss all claims and cross-claims asserted in the State Court Case and Federal Court Case with prejudice. The terms of the settlement did not have a material impact on Beyond Meat's financial position or results of operations. No party admitted liability or wrongdoing in connection with the settlement. Both sides are satisfied with the outcome.

















