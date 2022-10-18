Advanced search
    BYND   US08862E1091

BEYOND MEAT, INC.

(BYND)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-18 pm EDT
13.56 USD   +0.97%
Beyond Meat : 8-K Dlf Settlement - Form 8-K

10/18/2022 | 05:23pm EDT
bynd-20221018


UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT
PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): October 18, 2022

BEYOND MEAT, INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-38879 26-4087597
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation)
(Commission File Number)
(I.R.S. Employer
Identification Number)
119 Standard Street
El Segundo, California90245
(Address of principal executive offices, including zip code)

(866) 756-4112
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Not Applicable
(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, $0.0001 par value BYND The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.☐





Item 8.01 Other Events.

As previously reported by Beyond Meat, Inc. ("Beyond Meat") on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 2, 2022 and on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 2, 2022 filed with the SEC on August 11, 2022, Don Lee Farms and certain of its employees, on the one hand, and Beyond Meat, and certain of its respective current and former employees, on the other hand, were parties to litigation filed in the Superior Court of the State of California for the County of Los Angeles (Case No. BC662838, the "State Court Case") and the United States District Court for the Central District of California (Case No. 2:22-CV-03751-AB-GJS, the "Federal Court Case"). On October 18, 2022, the parties entered into a confidential written settlement agreement and mutual release, pursuant to which the parties agreed to dismiss all claims and cross-claims asserted in the State Court Case and Federal Court Case with prejudice. The terms of the settlement did not have a material impact on Beyond Meat's financial position or results of operations. No party admitted liability or wrongdoing in connection with the settlement. Both sides are satisfied with the outcome.




SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.


BEYOND MEAT, INC.
By: /s/ Teri L. Witteman
Teri L. Witteman
Chief Legal Officer and Secretary


Date: October 18, 2022



Disclaimer

Beyond Meat Inc. published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 21:21:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
