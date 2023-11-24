Beyond Meat, Inc. is a plant-based meat company, which offers a portfolio of plant-based meats. The Company's flagship product is the Beyond Burger, designed to look, cook and taste like a traditional beef burger. It also sells a range of other plant-based meat products, including Beyond Sausage, Beyond Beef, Beyond Meatballs, Beyond Breakfast Sausage Patties, Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links, Beyond Beef Crumbles, Beyond Italian Sausage Crumbles, Beyond Chicken Tenders, Beyond Steak, Beyond Popcorn Chicken, Beyond Chicken Nuggets and Beyond Meat Jerky. The Company's branded products are available at approximately 190,000 retail and foodservice outlets in approximately 80 countries worldwide, across mainstream grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets and schools.

Sector Food Processing