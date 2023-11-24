Beyond Meat, Inc. Announces Resignation of Henry Dieu as Vice President, Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Officer Effective January 5, 2024
November 24, 2023 at 01:20 pm EST
Beyond Meat, Inc. announced that On November 20, 2023, Henry Dieu notified the company that he is stepping down as the Company?s Vice President, Corporate Controller and principal accounting officer effective January 5, 2024 to pursue another opportunity. His decision did not involve any disagreement on any matter related to the Company's operations, financial reporting, internal controls, policies or practices.
Beyond Meat, Inc. is a plant-based meat company, which offers a portfolio of plant-based meats. The Company's flagship product is the Beyond Burger, designed to look, cook and taste like a traditional beef burger. It also sells a range of other plant-based meat products, including Beyond Sausage, Beyond Beef, Beyond Meatballs, Beyond Breakfast Sausage Patties, Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links, Beyond Beef Crumbles, Beyond Italian Sausage Crumbles, Beyond Chicken Tenders, Beyond Steak, Beyond Popcorn Chicken, Beyond Chicken Nuggets and Beyond Meat Jerky. The Company's branded products are available at approximately 190,000 retail and foodservice outlets in approximately 80 countries worldwide, across mainstream grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets and schools.