Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Beyond Meat, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BYND   US08862E1091

BEYOND MEAT, INC.

(BYND)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:42:27 2023-05-18 pm EDT
11.33 USD   +3.80%
03:35pBeyond Meat, Inc. (bynd) Class Action Alert : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Against Beyond Meat, Inc.
BU
11:01aInvestor Alert : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate
BU
10:32aGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) Investors
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) Class Action Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Against Beyond Meat, Inc.

05/18/2023 | 03:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of purchasers of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) common stock between May 5, 2020 and October 13, 2022. Beyond Meat is a Los Angeles-based producer of plant-based meat substitutes.

For more information, submit a form, email Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call (800) 350-6003.

What is this Case About: Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) Misled Investors Regarding its Ability to Produce Products at Scale to the Specifications of its Key Customers

According to the complaint, during the class period, Beyond Meat misled investors by boasting about the success of its product tests with its large-scale partnerships, including prominent food retailers like McDonalds, Starbucks, KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell. Beyond Meat assured investors and partners that it would “ensure manufacturability” through “extensive testing,” and that it was capable of manufacturing the unique plant-based meat products at commercial scale.

In truth, Beyond Meat was unable to manufacture its meat substitutes at scale to the specifications of its partners. Further, Beyond Meat suffered from widespread scaling issues, particularly misalignment and delayed decision-making, which led to corresponding production delays. Such issues were exacerbated by Beyond Meat’s disjointed production lines. These problems led some partners to balk at the high price of Beyond Meat’s products and express doubts about the Company’s ability to produce them at commercial scale.

The truth began to emerge on October 22, 2021, when Beyond Meat reduced its third quarter net revenues outlook by 25%. On this news the Company's stock price declined by $12.82 per share, or nearly 12%, from $108.62 per share to $95.80 per share. As the truth continued to reveal itself, the Company's stock price continued to decline, closing at $13.35 per share at the end of the class period.

What Now: Similarly situated shareholders may be eligible to participate in the class action against Beyond Meat, Inc. Shareholders who want to act as lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers by July 10, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: Some law firms issuing releases about this matter do not actually litigate securities class actions; Robbins LLP does. A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. Since our inception, we have obtained over $1 billion for shareholders.

To be notified if a class action against Beyond Meat, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about BEYOND MEAT, INC.
03:35pBeyond Meat, Inc. (bynd) Class Actio : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of Lead Plaintiff Dea..
BU
11:01aInvestor Alert : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) Inve..
BU
10:32aGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing ..
BU
05:46aBynd Lawsuit Alert : Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Beyond Meat, Inc. Investors of a Class Acti..
PR
05/17FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Action on Behalf of Shareholders of ..
PR
05/17The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on B..
BU
05/17Investor Alert : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) Inve..
BU
05/17Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Beh..
BU
05/17As household budgets tighten, big brands double down in dollar stores
RE
05/17The Gross Law Firm Notifies Sharehol : Bynd)
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BEYOND MEAT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 389 M - -
Net income 2023 -212 M - -
Net Debt 2023 874 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,46x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 701 M 701 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,05x
EV / Sales 2024 3,96x
Nbr of Employees 787
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart BEYOND MEAT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Beyond Meat, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEYOND MEAT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 10,91 $
Average target price 10,85 $
Spread / Average Target -0,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ethan Walden Brown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lubi Kutua Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Seth Goldman Chairman
Jonathan Nelson Senior Vice President-Operations
Raymond J. Lane Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEYOND MEAT, INC.-11.37%701
NESTLÉ S.A.5.73%336 200
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.15.87%105 176
THE HERSHEY COMPANY16.26%54 677
GENERAL MILLS, INC.7.16%52 774
KRAFT HEINZ-4.42%47 752
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer