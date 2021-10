The fast-food chain, which tied up with Beyond Meat to develop meatless alternatives in February, said it would start testing the burger from Nov. 3 for a limited time.

The McPlant burger is already available in some countries, including Sweden, Denmark and UK.

McDonald's added it would run the test as long as supplies last.

Shares of Beyond Meat rose 3% in premarket trade.

