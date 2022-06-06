Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Beyond Meat, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BYND   US08862E1091

BEYOND MEAT, INC.

(BYND)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/06 04:00:00 pm EDT
25.02 USD   -0.20%
04:52pBEYOND MEAT : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
04:52pBEYOND MEAT : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
05/26BEYOND MEAT : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3)
PU
Beyond Meat : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

06/06/2022 | 04:52pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Moskowitz Beth
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
BEYOND MEAT, INC. [BYND] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Chief Brand Officer /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O BEYOND MEAT, INC. , 119 STANDARD STREET
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
EL SEGUNDO CA 90245
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Moskowitz Beth
C/O BEYOND MEAT, INC.
119 STANDARD STREET
EL SEGUNDO, CA90245

Chief Brand Officer
Signatures
/s/ Teri L. Witteman, as Attorney-In-Fact for Beth Moskowitz 2022-06-06
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Shares withheld to pay taxes applicable to vesting of restricted stock units previously awarded pursuant to the 2018 Equity Incentive Plan.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Beyond Meat Inc. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 20:51:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 569 M - -
Net income 2022 -279 M - -
Net Debt 2022 778 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,70x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 593 M 1 593 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,17x
EV / Sales 2023 3,70x
Nbr of Employees 1 108
Free-Float 91,3%
Managers and Directors
Ethan Walden Brown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philip E Hardin Chief Financial Officer
Seth Goldman Chairman
Douglas Wayne Ramsey Chief Operating Officer
Raymond J. Lane Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEYOND MEAT, INC.-61.53%1 593
NESTLÉ S.A.-9.84%329 379
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-5.88%86 371
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-20.69%52 069
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY30.06%49 468
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY1.11%44 433