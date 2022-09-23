Beyond Meat eliminates supply chain chief role after exec steps down

The plant-based meat producer said interim chief operating officer and senior vice president of manufacturing operations, Jonathan Nelson, will oversee the company's supply chain responsibilities once Adcock leaves.

Beyond Meat added Adcock was leaving to take another opportunity.

Earlier this week, Nelson was tasked with overseeing operations on an interim basis after operating chief Doug Ramsey was arrested for allegedly biting a man's nose.

Surging inflation has dampened the company's efforts to make its pricier plant-based meat more affordable to consumers forcing it to lower its revenue forecast for 2022 and cut 4% of its global workforce in August.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)