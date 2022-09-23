Advanced search
    BYND   US08862E1091

BEYOND MEAT, INC.

(BYND)
09-23-2022
15.69 USD   +2.89%
05:53pBeyond Meat eliminates supply chain chief role after exec steps down
RE
05:07pBEYOND MEAT, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/21GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Aveva, Boeing, Apple, Take-Two, General Electric...
MS
Beyond Meat eliminates supply chain chief role after exec steps down

09/23/2022 | 05:53pm EDT
Digital display shows Beyond Meat (BYND) listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange during the company's IPO in New York

(Reuters) - Beyond Meat Inc said on Friday it would eliminate the role of chief supply chain officer after Bernie Adcock notified he would step down from the role, effective Sept. 30.

The plant-based meat producer said interim chief operating officer and senior vice president of manufacturing operations, Jonathan Nelson, will oversee the company's supply chain responsibilities once Adcock leaves.

Beyond Meat added Adcock was leaving to take another opportunity.

Earlier this week, Nelson was tasked with overseeing operations on an interim basis after operating chief Doug Ramsey was arrested for allegedly biting a man's nose.

Surging inflation has dampened the company's efforts to make its pricier plant-based meat more affordable to consumers forcing it to lower its revenue forecast for 2022 and cut 4% of its global workforce in August.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
