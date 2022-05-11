Log in
    BYND   US08862E1091

BEYOND MEAT, INC.

(BYND)
05/11 04:00:00 pm EDT
26.17 USD   -13.83%
04:14pBeyond Meat misses quarterly sales estimates
RE
04:09pEarnings Flash (BYND) BEYOND MEAT Posts Q1 Loss $-1.58, vs. Street Est of $-0.98
MT
04:09pEarnings Flash (BYND) BEYOND MEAT Reports Q1 Revenue $109.5M, vs. Street Est of $111.6M
MT
Beyond Meat misses quarterly sales estimates

05/11/2022 | 04:14pm EDT
A Beyond Meat Sausage is seen on display at a store in Manhasset, New York

(Reuters) - Beyond Meat Inc missed estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as the plant-based protein maker wrestled with increased competition in the United States.

The plant-based meat space has become more competitive in recent years as more traditional names including Tyson Foods Inc, Kellogg Co as well as newbies have entered the fray and are offering big discounts to attract consumers.

Sales to U.S. restaurants and other food-service joints decreased 7.5% in the first quarter ended April 2.

"The decrease in U.S. foodservice channel net revenues was primarily attributable to the discontinuation of distribution at a certain customer, which was included in the year-ago period," the company said.

Net revenue was $109.5 million in the reported quarter, compared with $108.2 million a year earlier. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected $112.3 million.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEYOND MEAT, INC. -13.83% 26.17 Delayed Quote.-53.39%
DISTRIBUTION SOLUTIONS GROUP, INC. -6.50% 39.99 Delayed Quote.-14.74%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.05% 159 End-of-day quote.-4.24%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 132.4 End-of-day quote.-4.40%
TYSON FOODS, INC. -2.05% 90.2 Delayed Quote.5.66%
