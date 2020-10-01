Log in
BEYOND MEAT, INC.

BEYOND MEAT, INC.

(BYND)
10:55aBeyond Meat partners with supermarket Sainsbury to boost UK presence
RE
09/29GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
09/29LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
Beyond Meat partners with supermarket Sainsbury to boost UK presence

10/01/2020 | 10:55am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A woman sits next to a poster at the booth of plant-based food company Beyond Meat at VeggieWorld fair in Beijing

Beyond Meat said on Thursday it has rolled out its plant-based meat burger in 372 Sainsbury stores and 41 Gourmet Burger Kitchen restaurants, in a move to boost its presence in the United Kingdom.

Demand for plant-based meat has grown as customers turn increasingly health conscious and concerned about the environmental impact of industrial animal farming.

"The UK continues to be a crucial part of Beyond Meat's long-term growth strategy in Europe," Chief Growth Officer Chuck Muth said.

The company earlier this year secured partnerships with UK-based Ocado, Holland & Barrett, and JD Wetherspoon.

Thursday's announcement comes days after the plant-based meat maker said its burger patties - made from peas, mung bean and rice to mimic the taste of a beef burger - will be available at more than 2,400 Walmart Inc stores.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEYOND MEAT, INC. 2.66% 170.7504 Delayed Quote.119.66%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.14% 141.15 End-of-day quote.-2.74%
J D WETHERSPOON PLC 0.49% 840.6033 Delayed Quote.-49.70%
J SAINSBURY PLC -0.68% 189.7 Delayed Quote.-16.94%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.09% 108.45 End-of-day quote.-12.95%
OCADO GROUP PLC -1.53% 2701 Delayed Quote.114.54%
WALMART INC. 1.64% 142.43 Delayed Quote.17.73%
ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.24% 12.48 End-of-day quote.-5.02%
