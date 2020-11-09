Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Beyond Meat, Inc.    BYND

BEYOND MEAT, INC.

(BYND)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Beyond Meat : sales miss as panic-buying eases, shares slump 29%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/09/2020 | 05:37pm EST
Vegetarian sausages from Beyond Meat Inc, the vegan burger maker, are shown for sale at a market in Encinitas, California

(Reuters) - Beyond Meat posted a surprise quarterly loss and lower-than-expected sales on Monday, hurt by weaker demand for its plant-based meat at restaurants and retail stores after a surge at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shares slumped 29% in after market trading after closing down 4%, partly due to McDonald's Corp's decision earlier in the day to launch a new plant-based meat alternatives line called "McPlant."

The company said the onset of the pandemic had led to panic buying in the last quarter and resulted in consumers loading up their freezers, which contributed to weak demand in the third quarter.

Sales growth in its U.S. retail channel slowed to 40.5% in the third quarter from a nearly 195% surge in the prior quarter.

Chief Executive Officer Ethan Brown said the company was also hit by a sharp drop in sales at restaurants that were "disproportionately affected by COVID-19" and due to delays in launches with some of its big quick service restaurant partners.

Beyond gets half of its sales from restaurant chains such as Dunkin Donuts and Subway, many of which shut stores and limited menus due to COVID-19 related restrictions on movement.

U.S. restaurant sales fell 11.1% in the quarter, while it also spent more than expected to deal with the fallout of weak demand from restaurants.

The higher costs in part led the El Segundo, California-based company to report a net loss of $19.3 million (£14.6 million), or 31 cents per share, compared with a profit of $4.1 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 2.7% to $94.4 million in the quarter ended Sept. 26, widely missing analysts' average estimate of $132.81 million, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The company decided to keep its outlook suspended, saying it was unable to predict the impact of COVID-19 on its business for the rest of the year.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Arun Koyyur)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BEYOND MEAT, INC.
05:37pBEYOND MEAT : sales miss as panic-buying eases, shares slump 29%
RE
05:35pConsumer Cos Rally On Vaccine Hopes -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:16pBEYOND MEAT : falls short in 3Q as restaurants struggle
AQ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:15pBEYOND MEAT : falls short in 3Q as restaurants struggle
AQ
05:09pBEYOND MEAT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
04:57pBEYOND MEAT : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:31pBEYOND MEAT, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD..
AQ
04:26pBEYOND MEAT : reg; Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AQ
04:26pBeyond Meat® Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 481 M - -
Net income 2020 2,46 M - -
Net cash 2020 154 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 1 473x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9 795 M 9 795 M -
EV / Sales 2020 20,0x
EV / Sales 2021 12,8x
Nbr of Employees 472
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart BEYOND MEAT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Beyond Meat, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEYOND MEAT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 131,50 $
Last Close Price 156,86 $
Spread / Highest target 14,8%
Spread / Average Target -16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -64,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ethan Walden Brown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seth Goldman Chairman
Sanjay C. Shah Chief Operating Officer
Mark Joseph Nelson Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Raymond J. Lane Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEYOND MEAT, INC.107.49%9 795
NESTLÉ S.A.1.64%330 052
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.1.38%79 860
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-1.84%38 562
DANONE S.A-32.81%38 328
GENERAL MILLS, INC.14.02%37 334
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group