  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Beyond Meat, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    BYND   US08862E1091

BEYOND MEAT, INC.

(BYND)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-20 pm EDT
16.03 USD   -6.04%
Beyond Meat suspends COO after arrest for allegedly biting man's nose

09/20/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
A guest wears a hat during the Beyond Meat IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in New York

(Reuters) - Beyond Meat Inc's Chief Operating Officer Doug Ramsey has been suspended effective immediately, the company said on Tuesday, following reports of the executive's arrest for allegedly biting a man's nose during an altercation.

The plant-based meat producer said the operations activities will be overseen on an interim basis by Jonathan Nelson, senior vice president of manufacturing operations.

Shares of the company which closed down 6% on Tuesday, were up 0.6% in extended trading.

Ramsey was detained on Saturday on charges of third-degree battery and for threatening, according to court records. He was released on a $11,000 bond on Sunday. According to media reports, the incident happened at a parking garage near Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Ramsey took on the COO's role at Beyond Meat in December 2021 after having served for three decades in various leadership roles at Tyson Foods Inc.

Last year, Beyond Meat's then finance chief Mark Nelson retired shortly after being named in a fraud claims lawsuit filed by Don Lee Farms, a former Beyond Meat supplier.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEYOND MEAT, INC. -6.04% 16.03 Delayed Quote.-73.82%
FEEDER CATTLE FUTURE (GF) - CMG/C1 -0.64% 178.8 End-of-day quote.7.84%
LIVE CATTLE FUTURE (LE) - CMG/C1 0.38% 146.275 End-of-day quote.4.31%
TYSON FOODS, INC. -0.84% 71.83 Delayed Quote.-16.89%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 489 M - -
Net income 2022 -329 M - -
Net Debt 2022 733 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,29x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 021 M 1 021 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,58x
EV / Sales 2023 3,42x
Nbr of Employees 1 108
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart BEYOND MEAT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Beyond Meat, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEYOND MEAT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 17,06 $
Average target price 25,75 $
Spread / Average Target 50,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ethan Walden Brown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philip E Hardin Chief Financial Officer
Seth Goldman Chairman
Douglas Wayne Ramsey Chief Operating Officer
Raymond J. Lane Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEYOND MEAT, INC.-73.82%1 086
NESTLÉ S.A.-15.38%308 225
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-8.94%82 755
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-15.46%53 884
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY29.21%48 954
THE HERSHEY COMPANY15.20%45 685