KFC to launch Beyond Meat fried 'chicken' across United States

NEW YORK, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc's KFC
restaurants will start selling plant-based fried "chicken" from
Beyond Meat Inc across the United States on Jan. 10 for
a limited time, KFC said on Tuesday.
Beyond shares rose about 7% in after market trading.
KFC started testing Beyond's plant-based chicken in August
2019 in Atlanta and expanded to more areas the following year.
In February 2021, Yum and Beyond announced a global
partnership to create plant-based menu items for Yum's KFC, Taco
Bell and Pizza hut over "the next several years."
Major fast-food chains have been vying for partnerships with
faux meat makers as they add vegan and vegetarian menu options.
Beyond rival Impossible foods is working with Burger King, a
unit of Restaurant Brands International Inc.
Prices for the Beyond Fried Chicken at KFC will start at
$6.99 in most places but will vary by location.
