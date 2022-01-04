Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Beyond Meat, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BYND   US08862E1091

BEYOND MEAT, INC.

(BYND)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

KFC to launch Beyond Meat fried 'chicken' across United States

01/04/2022 | 05:42pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) logo is pictured in North Miami Beach

NEW YORK, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc's KFC restaurants will start selling plant-based fried "chicken" from Beyond Meat Inc across the United States on Jan. 10 for a limited time, KFC said on Tuesday.

Beyond shares rose about 7% in after market trading.

KFC started testing Beyond's plant-based chicken in August 2019 in Atlanta and expanded to more areas the following year.

In February 2021, Yum and Beyond announced a global partnership to create plant-based menu items for Yum's KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza hut over "the next several years."

Major fast-food chains have been vying for partnerships with faux meat makers as they add vegan and vegetarian menu options. Beyond rival Impossible foods is working with Burger King, a unit of Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Prices for the Beyond Fried Chicken at KFC will start at $6.99 in most places but will vary by location. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEYOND MEAT, INC. -5.01% 61.62 Delayed Quote.-0.45%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.11% 162.6 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.04% 137.8 End-of-day quote.0.00%
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. -2.30% 58.75 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
YUM! BRANDS, INC. 0.53% 137.26 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Analyst Recommendations on BEYOND MEAT, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 466 M - -
Net income 2021 -132 M - -
Net Debt 2021 236 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -30,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 108 M 4 108 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,32x
EV / Sales 2022 7,45x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart BEYOND MEAT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Beyond Meat, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BEYOND MEAT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 64,87 $
Average target price 81,20 $
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ethan Walden Brown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philip E Hardin Chief Financial Officer
Seth Goldman Chairman
Douglas Wayne Ramsey Chief Operating Officer
Raymond J. Lane Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEYOND MEAT, INC.-0.45%4 108
NESTLÉ S.A.1.40%386 933
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-0.51%92 026
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.0.88%69 701
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD2.49%53 707
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY0.67%44 237