  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Beyond Meat, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BYND   US08862E1091

BEYOND MEAT, INC.

(BYND)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-16 pm EDT
10.02 USD   -6.18%
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) on Behalf of Investors
BU
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) on Behalf of Investors
BU
Investor Alert : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate
PR
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) on Behalf of Investors

05/16/2023 | 04:33pm EDT
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Beyond Meat, Inc. (“Beyond Meat” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BYND) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 22, 2021, Beyond Meat announced that it was reducing its third quarter revenue outlook by up to $34 million. The Company also disclosed that its expenses and inventories were continuing to rise. On this news, Beyond Meat’s stock price fell $12.82, or 11.8%, to close at $95.80 per share on October 22, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on November 10, 2021, Beyond Meat announced a $1.8 billion write-off of unsold inventory. On this news, Beyond Meat’s stock price fell $12.55, or 13.3%, to close at $81,93 per share on November 11, 2021.

Then on November 17, 2021, Bloomberg reported on Beyond Meat’s production delays and execution challenges, stating that former employees claimed that there were “significant internal problems” stemming from “confusing and misalignment” and “belated decision-making” that corresponded with exacerbated production delays. On this news, Beyond Meat’s stock price fell $3.01, or 3.6%, to close at $80.47 per share on November 17, 2021.

Then, on December 9, 2021, after the market closed, media sources reported that a planned product test between Beyond Meat and Taco Bell had been cancelled due to ongoing quality concerns. On this news, Beyond Meat’s stock price fell $5.58, or 7.8%, to close at $64.41 per share on December 10, 2021.

Then, on October 14, 2022, Beyond Meat announced departures of several top executives, including the Company’s Chief Operating Officer, Chief Growth Officer, and Chief Financial Officer. On this news, Beyond Meat’s stock price fell $1.43, or 9.7%, to close at $13.35 per share on October 14, 2022, thereby injuring investors further.

If you purchased Beyond Meat securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 391 M - -
Net income 2023 -209 M - -
Net Debt 2023 814 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,37x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 686 M 686 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,84x
EV / Sales 2024 3,91x
Nbr of Employees 787
Free-Float 90,4%
Technical analysis trends BEYOND MEAT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 10,68 $
Average target price 10,85 $
Spread / Average Target 1,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ethan Walden Brown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lubi Kutua Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Seth Goldman Chairman
Jonathan Nelson Senior Vice President-Operations
Raymond J. Lane Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEYOND MEAT, INC.-13.24%686
NESTLÉ S.A.7.21%342 367
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.16.62%105 857
THE HERSHEY COMPANY18.57%55 282
GENERAL MILLS, INC.7.68%53 032
KRAFT HEINZ-1.33%49 298
